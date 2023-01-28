IN PICTURES: Aviemore Sled Dog Rally returns as huskies hit the Cairngorm trails

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dozens of huskies hit the Highland forest trails today as the popular Aviemore Sled Dog Rally made a grand return to the Cairngorms.

Teams of canines and their “mushers” once again went head to head in a heated race around the beautiful Loch Morlich, in the shadow of the mountains.

It was the first time they got to experience the thrill of weaving their way along Glenmore Forest tracks after event organisers were forced to skip a year due to Covid.

Organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain, in conjunction with Forestry and Land Scotland, the event has been an all-time favourite for spectators since 1984.

While it is normally held in more wintery conditions to suit the dogs’ Arctic nature, this year’s course was snow-free following a recent thaw.

Race dogs – including Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes and Greenland Dogs – pulled three and four-wheeled rigs along the route in the first day of the competition.

Here are some of the best pictures from the first round of the rally: