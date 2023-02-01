New menopause policy receives backing from Orkney council committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New menopause policy receives backing from Orkney council committee

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Orkney council menopause
To go with story by Cara Forrester. HRT Picture shows; Menopause. N?A. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown Gradual process. Beautiful mature woman touching sweater and having hot flash; Shutterstock ID 1110630905; purchase_order: Health and Wellbeing; job: Menopause

New policy designed to support staff at Orkney council experiencing menopausal symptoms gained backing at the committee level.

The draft policies also aim to help managers support and understand staff going through menopause.

A report went to Orkney council’s human resources sub-committee earlier today, which recommended that the sub-committee approve, with members giving it their approval.

The council is hoping that having the policy in place would encourage discussion about perimenopause and menopause, making it easier for employees experiencing symptoms to ask for support.

The report states that the isles council has a workforce that is 70% female.

The largest proportion of the local authority’s employees is between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

The council says it would encourage new practices around menopause while keeping any information about employee health confidential and treating employees who need to use the policy with respect.

The policy also says that any issues of bullying or harassment related to menopause would be “treated seriously”.

The policy would also support transgender, non-binary, and intersex employees experiencing symptoms.

A risk assessment to help managers understand how menopausal symptoms could affect someone’s work is also included in the draft guidance.

Orkney council’s menopause policy aims to aid in understanding of symptoms

The report notes that Orkney council doesn’t currently have a specific policy to support employees through menopause.

At the moment, issues arising from it are being dealt with using policies on sickness absence or flexible working.

Stand-in chair for the sub-committee, councillor John Ross Scott said he was surprised the Orkney council didn’t have a menopause policy already but said it was a very important issue to highlight.

He said: “We need to be more open about menopause – it used to be a taboo subject.

“It’s no longer taboo and it affects the population. It’s good that we’ve got this policy coming forward.”

Councillor Sandy Cowie asked if medical corroboration would be sought for someone suffering symptoms outside the accepted age bracket.

He was told, as with any illness absence lasting over seven days, a doctor’s note would be asked for.

The council’s head of HR, Andrew Groundwater said: “A lot of the guidance aims to avoid medicalising of the situation.

“Often it’s the support and small adjustments, that can be discussed without medical input, that can provide the most support.”

The policy will now go on to be viewed by full council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Brian Shaw, director of Ness District Salmon Fishery Board makes the first cast. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness anglers gather to toast start of the salmon fishing season on River Ness
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Larder is offering free food and cooking classes to UHI Inverness students. Picture shows; Kelly Mackenzie stocking up The Larder. Inverness. Supplied by UHI Inverness Date; Unknown
UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We just want our money back,' say caravan owners facing eviction
Inverness Castle in Inverness
Plans for city centre loos to make way for 'green energy centre' to power…
Northern Meeting Park, Inverness.
Plans in for new Northern Meeting Park grandstand and pavilion
Dunnet Bay Distillers' Martin and Claire Murray.
From Caithness to Argentina: Dunnet Bay Distillers broadens horizons with worldwide exports
Two-year-old Iain Mackay died after a crash near Lybster in 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Heartbroken family thank SCAA for giving them a 'chance to say goodbye' to toddler…
A few stray Vikings heading home after a night of Up Helly Aa celebrations were spotted on the streets of Lerwick this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: Revellers keep the celebrations going all night long
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
Glen Wyvis
'This is just the start': Glen Wyvis distillery uses renewable energy to keep costs…

Most Read

1
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Is Ross McCrorie going to be the next Aberdeen captain? Image: SNS
Analysis: Three big questions left by Aberdeen’s weird January transfer window
2
4
Three teenagers gained access to the primary school during morning break.
Intruders at Peterhead primary school on same day as knife drama at town’s academy
5
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told of victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and…
6
Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke and hiding their bodies at 21 Troon Avenue.
Toddler killed during ‘game of hide and seek’ child tells Troon Avenue murder trial
7
A bomb, believed to be from the First World War, was discovered in Invergordon by a man using a metal detector for the first time. Image: Paul Campbell and Ryan Junor.
First-time metal detectorist picks up old bomb in Invergordon, before sparking lockdown after he…
8
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
9
A82 Kenneth street in Inverness
Traffic lights to be temporarily switched off on Inverness street for safety improvements
10
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
3

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make 'big calls' after sanctioning loan move…
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13750592z)
Aberdeen's losing streak continues despite change in manager as they suffer 3-1 loss to…
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover turns goalkeeper in 4-1 defeat by Rangers
The line between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed. Image: PA
Gas leak closes train line between Aberdeen and Dundee
Workers gathered at St Nicholas Square to protect their right to strike. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
'A victory for one is a victory for all': Workers gather in Aberdeen to…
To go with story by David Mackay. Rex Hamilton-Goddard haircut for Little Princess Trust Picture shows; Rex Hamilton-Goddard. Crathie. Supplied by Supplied by family Date; 01/02/2023
Kind Crathie lad, 4, donates 13-inch 'gorgeous locks' to Little Princess Trust after first-ever…
The carer was found to have recorded she visited a vulnerable person, despite never going.
Stonehaven mobile carer receives warning after not checking on sheltered housing resident - but…
Can coffee lover Andy Morton squeeze in a few extra cups before hitting his daily limit? That depends where he gets his coffee from. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Does size matter? Aberdeenshire coffee expert says you might be drinking more caffeine than…
Left to right, Sweden's Sarah Lahti, Eritrea's Rahel Daniel and Great Britain's Megan Keith celebrate on the podium of the women's long race at the CrossCup cross country running athletics event in Roeselare, Belgium, last month. Image: Shutterstock
Athletics: Inverness Harriers' Megan Keith makes senior Great Britain squad grade for World Cross…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented