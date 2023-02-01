New menopause policy receives backing from Orkney council committee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New policy designed to support staff at Orkney council experiencing menopausal symptoms gained backing at the committee level.

The draft policies also aim to help managers support and understand staff going through menopause.

A report went to Orkney council’s human resources sub-committee earlier today, which recommended that the sub-committee approve, with members giving it their approval.

The council is hoping that having the policy in place would encourage discussion about perimenopause and menopause, making it easier for employees experiencing symptoms to ask for support.

The report states that the isles council has a workforce that is 70% female.

The largest proportion of the local authority’s employees is between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

The council says it would encourage new practices around menopause while keeping any information about employee health confidential and treating employees who need to use the policy with respect.

The policy also says that any issues of bullying or harassment related to menopause would be “treated seriously”.

The policy would also support transgender, non-binary, and intersex employees experiencing symptoms.

A risk assessment to help managers understand how menopausal symptoms could affect someone’s work is also included in the draft guidance.

Orkney council’s menopause policy aims to aid in understanding of symptoms

The report notes that Orkney council doesn’t currently have a specific policy to support employees through menopause.

At the moment, issues arising from it are being dealt with using policies on sickness absence or flexible working.

Stand-in chair for the sub-committee, councillor John Ross Scott said he was surprised the Orkney council didn’t have a menopause policy already but said it was a very important issue to highlight.

He said: “We need to be more open about menopause – it used to be a taboo subject.

“It’s no longer taboo and it affects the population. It’s good that we’ve got this policy coming forward.”

Councillor Sandy Cowie asked if medical corroboration would be sought for someone suffering symptoms outside the accepted age bracket.

He was told, as with any illness absence lasting over seven days, a doctor’s note would be asked for.

The council’s head of HR, Andrew Groundwater said: “A lot of the guidance aims to avoid medicalising of the situation.

“Often it’s the support and small adjustments, that can be discussed without medical input, that can provide the most support.”

The policy will now go on to be viewed by full council.