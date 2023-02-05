UK red meat exporters bound for USA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Red meat exporters from the UK will join the Agriculture Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on a visit to the United States to help grow pork, beef and lamb exports.

With red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year, six exporters from across the UK will attend the Annual Meat Conference in Texas next month to showcase the high quality and sustainability of red meat products from the UK.

The event will provide UK exporters with the opportunity to network with more than 1,500 meat professionals from across the US.

According to the latest data for HMRC, between January and November, pork exports increased 11% from 6,645 tonnes to 7,409 tonnes – worth £26 million.

Beef exports were worth £7.9 million with 1,189 tonnes shipped in the first 11 months of 2022. However, shipments were down on the previous year, due to the beef import quota filling quickly as other exporting nations also targeted the market.

In October, the first shipment of lamb from the UK arrived in the US after more than two decades.