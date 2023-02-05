UK red meat exporters bound for USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK red meat exporters bound for USA

By Katrina Macarthur
February 5, 2023, 4:45 pm
Red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year
Red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year

Red meat exporters from the UK will join the Agriculture Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on a visit to the United States to help grow pork, beef and lamb exports.

With red meat exports worth almost £35 million last year, six exporters from across the UK will attend the Annual Meat Conference in Texas next month to showcase the high quality and sustainability of red meat products from the UK.

The event will provide UK exporters with the opportunity to network with more than 1,500 meat professionals from across the US.

According to the latest data for HMRC, between January and November, pork exports increased 11% from 6,645 tonnes to 7,409 tonnes – worth £26 million.

Beef exports were worth £7.9 million with 1,189 tonnes shipped in the first 11 months of 2022. However, shipments were down on the previous year, due to the beef import quota filling quickly as other exporting nations also targeted the market.

In October, the first shipment of lamb from the UK arrived in the US after more than two decades.

