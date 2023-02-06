Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major road in the Highlands was closed following a three-vehicle collision.

The A9, Inverness to Perth road was shut in both directions following the incident near to Carrbridge.

Officers closed the road at 6.05am, the fire service was also in attendance, it reopened at 8.40am.

During the restriction, drivers on the trunk road were asked to approach the area with caution, and to find an alternative route.

NEW❗ ⌚ 06:28#A9 Carrbridge The carriageway is currently blocked in both directions due to a collision Police and Emergency services are in attendance#TakeCare on approach@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/OwIBkk72Z9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 6, 2023

Police said: “Around 6.05am on Monday, officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the A9, Carrbridge.”

The Scottish Government has been under increasing pressure to upgrade and dual the A9 and A96 due to the large number of accidents on the road.