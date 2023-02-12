Bride wants to borrow Highland cow for wedding day pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bride wants to borrow Highland cow for wedding day pictures

By Rita Campbell
February 12, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 12, 2023, 11:23 am
Do you have a Highland cow for wedding pictures at Barcaldine Castle?
Do you have a Highland cow for wedding pictures at Barcaldine Castle?

A popular wedding venue in Argyll is looking to borrow a Highland cow for a bride’s special day.

Amber Pickworth and David Bragg from Bury St Edmunds fell in love with Barcaldine Castle, near Oban, when they visited for afternoon tea.

The couple originally planned to get married at home in Suffolk, but changed their minds when they saw Argyll.

Barcaldine Castle is a luxury B&B and a popular wedding venue.

Amber said: “When we visited the first time the field next door was full of Highland cows. They were so beautiful. I loved them and I’ve got my mind set on it for the pictures.”

Unfortunately, the cattle have since moved on and are no longer there.

Veronica Mackenzie, manageress of Barcaldine, said: “She has set me a bit of a challenge here. But we try to go the extra mile to keep our wedding couples happy.

“I know that there are a lot of show cattle in the area. Some are very well groomed, are kept in barns and get blow dries.

Plea to local farmers

“So something like that would be ideal. It doesn’t matter if it’s a heifer or a bull. If anyone can help, please get in touch with me at the castle.”

The wedding is taking place on April 1, which is the date they first met. And the date on which David, 31, proposed.

Amber, 28, said: “I’m a veterinary nurse. I just love cows, especially Highland cows, and I’m a bit of a nutter. They seem to be the in thing just now.

“Not to put more pressure on Veronica, but if she could get me a whole herd, that would be great. I will fully admit I am really spoiled.

Amber Pickworth and David Bragg with English Bulldogs Freddie and Chip.

“We came up there for my 26th birthday, went to the castle for afternoon tea and fell in love with the place. It’s so pretty.

“Our long term dream is to move to Scotland and have a smallholding.

“We are getting married seven years to the day we met.”

A Highland cow riding a motorcycle is currently starring in Virgin Media’s latest broadband ad.

The couple have two English Bulldogs, who will also play an integral part at the wedding.

Amber added: “Freddie is the best man. He will be carrying the rings down the aisle in his collar. Chip is my little flower girl.

‘Happy wife, happy life’

“David lives by the mantra, ‘happy wife, happy life,’.”

Barcaldine Castle was built between 1601-1609 by Duncan Campbell of Glenorchy.

It was attacked in 1692 during the massacre of Glencoe. The castle fell into disrepair in the late 19th century, when Barcaldine House became the main residence of the family.

A restoration took place between 1897 and 1911.

Today, the castle is a luxury B&B and a popular wedding venue.

