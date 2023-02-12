Bride wants to borrow Highland cow for wedding day pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular wedding venue in Argyll is looking to borrow a Highland cow for a bride’s special day.

Amber Pickworth and David Bragg from Bury St Edmunds fell in love with Barcaldine Castle, near Oban, when they visited for afternoon tea.

The couple originally planned to get married at home in Suffolk, but changed their minds when they saw Argyll.

Amber said: “When we visited the first time the field next door was full of Highland cows. They were so beautiful. I loved them and I’ve got my mind set on it for the pictures.”

Unfortunately, the cattle have since moved on and are no longer there.

Veronica Mackenzie, manageress of Barcaldine, said: “She has set me a bit of a challenge here. But we try to go the extra mile to keep our wedding couples happy.

“I know that there are a lot of show cattle in the area. Some are very well groomed, are kept in barns and get blow dries.

Plea to local farmers

“So something like that would be ideal. It doesn’t matter if it’s a heifer or a bull. If anyone can help, please get in touch with me at the castle.”

The wedding is taking place on April 1, which is the date they first met. And the date on which David, 31, proposed.

Amber, 28, said: “I’m a veterinary nurse. I just love cows, especially Highland cows, and I’m a bit of a nutter. They seem to be the in thing just now.

“Not to put more pressure on Veronica, but if she could get me a whole herd, that would be great. I will fully admit I am really spoiled.

“We came up there for my 26th birthday, went to the castle for afternoon tea and fell in love with the place. It’s so pretty.

“Our long term dream is to move to Scotland and have a smallholding.

“We are getting married seven years to the day we met.”

A Highland cow riding a motorcycle is currently starring in Virgin Media’s latest broadband ad.

The couple have two English Bulldogs, who will also play an integral part at the wedding.

Amber added: “Freddie is the best man. He will be carrying the rings down the aisle in his collar. Chip is my little flower girl.

‘Happy wife, happy life’

“David lives by the mantra, ‘happy wife, happy life,’.”

Barcaldine Castle was built between 1601-1609 by Duncan Campbell of Glenorchy.

It was attacked in 1692 during the massacre of Glencoe. The castle fell into disrepair in the late 19th century, when Barcaldine House became the main residence of the family.

A restoration took place between 1897 and 1911.

Today, the castle is a luxury B&B and a popular wedding venue.

