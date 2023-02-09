Highland Council to spend £7.5 million on replacement of Sutherland bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Sutherland bridge more than 140 years old is set to be replaced by Highland Council for an estimated £7.5million.

Naver bridge near Bettyhill will now be replaced with a three span bridge with a duration period of 22months.

A public contract released by Highland Council said the three span bridge will be “constructed of composite prestressed beams with in-situ concrete deck and associated approach roads.”

The overall bridge span will be 218ft within an overall scheme length of 1,512ft including layby, retaining walls and junction improvements

Last year, Highland Council pinned hopes of a £44million NC500 roads bid, a portion of which would go towards the replacement of the Naver Bridge.

Hopes were made in July to spend £4.1million on the A836 from Naver Bridge to the B871 junction.

In February last year, the cost of replacing the bridge was estimated at £8.7million.

Infrastructure chairman at Highland Council, Councillor Ken Gowans said the NC500 investment could be “transformational” for Highland communities.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council confirmed they are inviting tenders for the Naver Bridge replacement with the deadline for submissions at noon on March 10.