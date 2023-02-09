Officers stop two drivers as they clamp down on drug concerns in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have clamped down on drug drivers in Oban after locals raised concerns.

Officers arrested a man on Quarry Road at around 5am yesterday after he tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody and was later released pending further inquiries.

Separately, a 24-year-old man was stopped by officers and found in possession of cannabis in the Corran Brae area at around 4am.

A report is now being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers are sharing the details of the proactive drug enforcement activity after Oban Community Council raised concerns about reporting drug offences.

The group demanded a local number to contact police more efficiently to help save lives.

Officers are urging anyone with information about the use and supply of drugs in Oban to get in touch by calling 101.

People can also submit information on the Police Scotland website or call into Oban Police Office which is open 24 hours a day.