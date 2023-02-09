‘Keep the faith’: Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort to Nicole Bulley’s family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Keep the faith’: Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort to Nicole Bulley’s family

By Ross Hempseed
February 9, 2023, 9:46 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 10:04 pm
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

The disappearance of Nicola Bulley has stirred up painful memories for the wife of missing hiker Finn Creaney, saying “you have to believe you will find the person you’ve lost”.

Lucy Creaney believes her husband is still alive after he was reported missing while on a solo hike at Loch Naver in the Scottish Highlands on March 25, last year.

She is now urging the Ms Bulley’s family to stay positive as the search for her was expanded to the sea – about 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.

Mr Creaney, from Tain, had been attempting to hike 40 miles and was described as an “experienced and confident survivalist”.

Several confirmed sightings placed his last location near the Highland village of Lairg, with his wife receiving a voicemail from him at 12.52pm.

In his last message, Mr Creaney told her “I love you lots and I’m really proud of you”.

When he failed to return from his trip, his wife reported him missing prompting a large search and rescue response.

‘Try not to give in to despair’

Writing in The Telegraph, Mrs Creaney said she was still hopeful that the family will “bring him home”, as the first anniversary of his disappearance looms.

The disappearance has similarities to Nicola Bulley, who was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on January 27.

Since then, emergency services have been carrying out extensive searches for the missing mum-of-two, which have now moved 12 miles along the river to the sea.

Nicola Bulley went missing while on a dog walk on January 27. Image: Family handout/PA Wire

Mrs Creaney wrote: “As the family of missing mother Nicola Bulley will know, the uncertainty is torture, it is pain. You don’t know how it will end, but you have to believe you will find the person you’ve lost. People don’t just vanish off the face of the earth.”

She is still insistent her husband had no reason to disappear of his own volition, describing him as a “lovely, happy, giving soul”, as she urged Nicola’s family to stay strong.

She added: “What I’d say to Nicola’s family is keep the faith.

“You can’t control the situation, that’s one of the hardest things in a missing person case, but you can believe in the person you love and try not to give in to despair.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
Oban Police Station. Image: Googlemaps.
Officers stop two drivers as they clamp down on drug concerns in Oban
Naver bridge
Highland Council to spend £7.5 million on replacement of Sutherland bridge
The £12.5 million investment by HHA, Highland Council, Scottish Government, and Inverness City Region Deal financed the creation of a mix of 53 one and two-bedroom flats. Image: HHA.
Landmark Inverness development to meet growing demand for housing
EE aims to deliver 5G coverage for rural areas across Scotland. Image: Supplied by BT Group.
Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach
The stricken Cemjford vessel in the Pentland Firth. Image: MAIB/Northlink Ferries
'Catastrophic capsize' had 'inevitably fatal consequences' for crew, inquiry finds
One in five Looked After Children in Highland are in residential care, according to an independent report. Photo: Shutterstock
Highland Council child services inspection: 'I don't believe anyone here thinks this is good…
German naval gun
Rare First World War naval gun returned to museum in Orkney after travelling south…

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: A career in seafood requires courage and determination
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Harry Crossan at Spectra.
Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen's Spectra
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
Megan Scott, centre, and the cast and crew of BBC Scotland's Eat the Town when they visited Megan's Wholehearted shop in Fraserburgh to film last year. Image: Megan Scott
'I was absolutely terrified': Fraserburgh's newest TV stars under the spotlight in BBC Scotland's…
A835 fire
One arrested after police called to disturbance in Torry pub
Britain's Neah Evans celebrates after winning the Women's Points race final at the Track Cycling World Championship in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, France.
Cycling: Cuminestown's Neah Evans wins team pursuit gold at European Championships
Three arrested after officers found £4,000 worth of drugs. Image: Shutterstock.
Three charged after police find £4,000 of diamorphine and cocaine in Peterhead raids
The helicopter was operating a scanner in a field in Aberdeenshire when it hi a powerline. Image: Aberdeen Minerals.
Helicopter pilot operating sensor which hit Balmedie powerline was 'not aware' of height loss
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have a coach with the man management skills and experience of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented