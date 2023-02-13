Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Red Nose Day Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put trek on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Red Nose Day Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put trek on hold

By Chloe Irvine
February 13, 2023, 11:44 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 4:21 pm
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis at the Cairn Gorm summit. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis at the Cairn Gorm summit. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis have accomplished their Cairngorm mountain challenge for Red Nose Day.

The celebrity completed their mission to reach the top of Cairn Gorm Mountain after days of climbing and camping, reaching 4084 ft above sea level.

However, there were fears they may never succeed after 100mph winds on Friday forced them to postpone the trek.

Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and Oti Mabuse during their Cairngorm challenge. Image: Red Nose Day.

Miss Mabuse had stressed the weather would dictate whether they’d be able to continue.

She said: “I kept saying to myself you will do this, you have to do this, you will get to the top no matter how long it takes.

“I was constantly telling myself you’re not getting off this mountain, you’re going to the peak.”

Emotional scenes at Cairn Gorm summit

As weather conditions improved, they resumed their journey, with Mr Clark considering the experience life-changing.

He said: “This has been the most surreal expedition. I knew it would be physically tough, but it’s been so much more than that.

“I’ve been on a real journey over the last few days, but standing on the summit in brutally cold winds, I had a massive smile on my face. Thinking about where the money is going makes it feel totally worth it.”

Mrs Willis said: “The whole thing has been tough. It’s been mentally tough, it’s been physically tough, it’s been emotionally tough – but that’s what we’re here for. It’s not a walk in the park, and it shouldn’t be a walk in the park.

“We’re here to do something hard to raise money and vital funds, for a charity that is helping a lot of people in times of crisis.”

Expedition leader Graeme Douglas told the BBC they battled through 50mph winds and the celebrities should be proud for making it to the top.

He said: “Gusts of 50mph made even the first part of the climb hazardous as there is less stability, making progress slow and draining energy so quickly.

“This is a fantastic achievement and one they should be exceptionally proud of.”

The trek will be available to watch in the run-up to Red Nose Day on March 17 on BBC One and BBC iplayer.

Donations to their Red Nose Day challenge can be made on Comic Relief’s website.

Cairn Gorm climb in pictures

The climbers covered a range of terrain. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
The climbers provided moral support to each other. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
Rylan left rocks at the summit. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
There were emotional moments during the climb. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
Conditions were freezing near the summit. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
There was physical as well as moral support during the expedition. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Celebrity trio Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse have completed their Cairngorm challenge following 100mph winds. Image: Hamish Frost/Comic Relief

