Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Red Nose Day Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put trek on hold

Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis have accomplished their Cairngorm mountain challenge for Red Nose Day.

The celebrity completed their mission to reach the top of Cairn Gorm Mountain after days of climbing and camping, reaching 4084 ft above sea level.

However, there were fears they may never succeed after 100mph winds on Friday forced them to postpone the trek.

Miss Mabuse had stressed the weather would dictate whether they’d be able to continue.

She said: “I kept saying to myself you will do this, you have to do this, you will get to the top no matter how long it takes.

“I was constantly telling myself you’re not getting off this mountain, you’re going to the peak.”

Emotional scenes at Cairn Gorm summit

As weather conditions improved, they resumed their journey, with Mr Clark considering the experience life-changing.

He said: “This has been the most surreal expedition. I knew it would be physically tough, but it’s been so much more than that.

“I’ve been on a real journey over the last few days, but standing on the summit in brutally cold winds, I had a massive smile on my face. Thinking about where the money is going makes it feel totally worth it.”

This whole experience has changed something in me and I’m so grateful to have been a part of it with two wonderful women I can call friends. I can’t wait for you all to see it v soon x Thank you @comicrelief and THANK YOU to everyone who already donated to this wonderful cause x pic.twitter.com/FT3mwBpIx4 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 12, 2023

Mrs Willis said: “The whole thing has been tough. It’s been mentally tough, it’s been physically tough, it’s been emotionally tough – but that’s what we’re here for. It’s not a walk in the park, and it shouldn’t be a walk in the park.

“We’re here to do something hard to raise money and vital funds, for a charity that is helping a lot of people in times of crisis.”

Expedition leader Graeme Douglas told the BBC they battled through 50mph winds and the celebrities should be proud for making it to the top.

He said: “Gusts of 50mph made even the first part of the climb hazardous as there is less stability, making progress slow and draining energy so quickly.

“This is a fantastic achievement and one they should be exceptionally proud of.”

The trek will be available to watch in the run-up to Red Nose Day on March 17 on BBC One and BBC iplayer.

Donations to their Red Nose Day challenge can be made on Comic Relief’s website.

