Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness

I guess I felt slightly embarrassed at Caley Thistle taking their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday on a technicality.

Probably not as embarrassed as the official at Queen’s Park who didn’t pick up on the fact that Euan Henderson wasn’t eligible for the fourth round tie in Inverness, mind you.

However, I guess rules are rules, although it’s not the way you want to progress in such competitions.

At the Tony Macaroni, Caley Thistle locked horns with a side with which they once had an enormous rivalry.

League football arrived in Inverness and Livingston at much the same time. It was fresh and new and both teams were progressing. Some of the games they served up were outstanding and are still talked about today.

They haven’t played each other much lately, but maybe it was time for another classic.

Well, I’m not sure we got that, but Inverness certainly came away with a fantastic result.

I don’t think anyone expected such a clear margin of victory against a Premiership team in good form.

Livi created plenty of chances and their fans must have felt it was just a matter of time before they found the back of the net.

Two Billy McKay goals and a single strike from Sean Welsh sees Championship side @ICTFC upset @LiviFCOfficial to earn a Quarter-Final place.#Scottishcup pic.twitter.com/L0qZtq8Wxd — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 11, 2023

It never happened and their profligacy in front of goal came back to haunt them. You get nothing in this game for simply creating chances.

Inverness did take their chances and scored three good goals.

Two were excellent finishes from Billy Mckay with Sean Welsh also getting in on the act with a header.

David Martindale will feel his Livingston team could have defended all three better.

Can Caley Thistle play just as well when Hamilton visit on Saturday? I hope so, but with this team you can never be sure.