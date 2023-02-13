Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness

By David Sutherland
February 13, 2023, 11:45 am
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS
Inverness' Sean Welsh (centre) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Image: SNS

I guess I felt slightly embarrassed at Caley Thistle taking their place in the fifth round of the Scottish  Cup on Saturday on a technicality.

Probably not as embarrassed as the official at Queen’s Park who didn’t pick up on the fact that Euan Henderson wasn’t eligible for the fourth round tie in Inverness, mind you.

However, I guess rules are rules, although it’s not the way you want to progress in such competitions.

At the Tony Macaroni, Caley Thistle locked horns with a side with which they once had an enormous rivalry.

League football arrived in Inverness and Livingston at much the same time. It was fresh and new and both teams were progressing.  Some of the games they served up were outstanding and are still talked about today.

They haven’t played each other much lately, but maybe it was time for another classic.

Well, I’m not sure we got that, but Inverness certainly came away with a fantastic result. 

I don’t think anyone expected such a clear margin of victory against a Premiership team in good form.

Livi created plenty of chances and their fans must have felt it was just a matter of time before they found the back of the net.

It never happened and their profligacy in front of goal came back to haunt them.  You get nothing in this game for simply creating chances.

Inverness did take their chances and scored three good goals.

Two were excellent finishes from Billy Mckay with Sean Welsh also getting in on the act with a header.

David Martindale will feel his Livingston team could have defended all three better.

Can Caley Thistle play just as well when Hamilton visit on Saturday?  I hope so, but with this team you can never be sure.

 

