Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing walker on Skye found ‘safe’ following air and land search

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2023, 5:55 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 3:38 pm
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Air and land searches are being conducted on Skye to search for the missing walker. Image: Supplied.

A walker, who has been missing since Thursday morning, has been found safe after a major search on Skye.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the west coast island at around 1pm on Friday to assist police with the search for John Pike, from Bristol.

The 61-year-old was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning but never returned.

Land and air search efforts began on Friday morning as officers attempted to locate Mr Pike.

However, by 1pm, police called for assistance from local rescue teams.

Coastguard rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway was searching from the skies above yesterday, as Skye Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) and members of Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan coastguard teams assisted police on the ground.

The search was stepped down last night before starting back up again this morning at around 8.15am.

Mr Pike has since been traced and police have thanked those who shared and helped with their appeal.

