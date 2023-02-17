Missing walker on Skye found ‘safe’ following air and land search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A walker, who has been missing since Thursday morning, has been found safe after a major search on Skye.

Rescue teams were scrambled to the west coast island at around 1pm on Friday to assist police with the search for John Pike, from Bristol.

The 61-year-old was last seen leaving his accommodation in Portree at around 8.30am on Thursday morning but never returned.

Land and air search efforts began on Friday morning as officers attempted to locate Mr Pike.

However, by 1pm, police called for assistance from local rescue teams.

We can confirm that John Pike, 61, who had been reported missing on Skye has been traced safe. Thank you to everyone who shared or helped with our previous appeal for information. pic.twitter.com/UhTRJn0cYE — Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 18, 2023

Coastguard rescue helicopter 948 from Stornoway was searching from the skies above yesterday, as Skye Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) and members of Portree, Kyle and Dunvegan coastguard teams assisted police on the ground.

The search was stepped down last night before starting back up again this morning at around 8.15am.

Mr Pike has since been traced and police have thanked those who shared and helped with their appeal.