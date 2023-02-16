A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain

By Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2023, 8:52 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 11:18 pm
Breaking news logo
Police and fire crews are making their way to the scene. DC Thomson.

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a serious crash near Tain.

The incident happened on the A9 trunk road, close to Dornoch Bridge, shortly after 8.30pm this evening.

Police and fire crews are in attendance.

The road remains closed to all traffic.

A number of police vehicles and the heavy rescue unit from Inverness fire station were seen making their way across the Kessock Bridge under blue lights after the alarm was raised at around 8.33pm.

Fire crews from Invergordon and Tain were also called to assist.

The crew from Tain remain at the scene. All other teams have returned to base.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.

