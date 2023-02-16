A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road is closed in both directions following a serious crash near Tain.

The incident happened on the A9 trunk road, close to Dornoch Bridge, shortly after 8.30pm this evening.

Police and fire crews are in attendance.

The road remains closed to all traffic.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 23:06#A9 Tain – Dornoch Bridge The carriageway remains

⛔CLOSED⛔

in both directions due to a collision Police and emergency services are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 16, 2023

A number of police vehicles and the heavy rescue unit from Inverness fire station were seen making their way across the Kessock Bridge under blue lights after the alarm was raised at around 8.33pm.

Fire crews from Invergordon and Tain were also called to assist.

The crew from Tain remain at the scene. All other teams have returned to base.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Police have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.