Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson

By Paul Third
February 21, 2023, 10:00 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:08 am
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson could be on the move after attracting interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus.

The 23-year-old moved to Bologna in Serie A in July in a deal rising to £3 million but his stay with the club could be brief after an impressive campaign.

Ferguson has scored three goals in 18 appearances for Bologna prompting Milan and Juve to make their interest known and the Dons will be in line for a windfall after agreeing a sell-on clause in last year’s transfer.

The Scotland international’s agent Bill McMurdo, appearing on the Off The Record podcast, claimed both clubs are keen on Ferguson and anticipates an £8 million transfer will happen in the summer.

McMurdo said: “I know for a fact there is interest there from AC Milan and Juventus. Bologna are very open about the whole thing and have kept me in the picture.

“I’ve got people who work for me in Italy and they’ve had a few enquiries. I reckon they’ll be looking for a minimum of £8m.

“Having said that, they sold Aaron Hickey for £20m and he only played 48 games for them.

“I think it will happen. He deserves it. He’s had to learn the language and a new culture and he’s done very well with that. He’s very professional.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of good players – a lot of duds too – but he’s in a class of his own.”

Ferguson’s value has put him out of Scottish club’s reach

Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring for Bologna in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock.

McMurdo believes Ferguson’s impressive displays in Italy have taken him beyond the reach of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland and has backed the midfielder to play in the Premier League in England in the future.

He said: “There was no contact from either Rangers or Celtic. I was even getting people who were involved at Ibrox, phoning me and asking: ‘Are you sure we’re not interested here?’

“I don’t think a Scottish club will pay the money they’ll be looking for now. If he desires it, there’s not a doubt in my mind that he will play in the English Premier League.

“But I think if he got an offer from a big team in Italy or Germany, he’d go there.”

