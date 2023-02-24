Highland Council denies ‘misleading’ Lochaber rumour that blue bin materials aren’t recycled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council denies ‘misleading’ Lochaber rumour that blue bin materials aren’t recycled

By Chloe Irvine
February 24, 2023, 7:02 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 7:23 pm
Recyclable items from blue bin
Highland Council reassures Lochaber residents their blue bin materials are recycled. Image supplied by Shutterstock

Highland Council has reassured Lochaber residents that their blue bin materials are recycled following “misleading” rumours.

Blue bins contain mixed recyclables such as plastics, metals, cardboard and paper with rumours circulating that they aren’t actually being recycled.

Highland Council has denied the “misleading information” and wants to reassure residents in the area that new items are being made out of their blue bin contents.

Chairman of the council’s communities and place committee, Graham Mackenzie said, “We appreciate it can sometimes be confusing for the public to know exactly what happens to their recycling, but I would personally like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that recyclable material collected in the blue bins is being recycled into new products.”

“There are strict environmental regulations, set out by Scottish Environmental Protection Agency that councils and waste management companies must adhere to, which ensure that the recycling collected can ultimately be put to its intended use – helping to protect the environment, not harm it.”

Rubbish sent to Edinburgh to be recycled

According to Highland Council, around 1,400 tonnes of blue bin recycling was sent for reprocessing from households and businesses in Lochaber.

The materials collected from the kerbside are weighed and bulked up at Locheil Logistics’ facility in Duisky near Fort William, who then transport the material to Biffa’s Materials Recovery Facility in Edinburgh.

In total, 15,700 tonnes of blue bin materials were sent for recycling across the Highland region in 2022.

Sandy McCook
Graham Mackenzie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The materials recovery facility then sorts recycled materials into individual groups using a combination of automated optical sorting technology, magnets and manual sorting.

The sorted materials are then baled and sent either for further sorting or straight for remanufacture.

Paper, card, metal tins and cans along with plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays can all be recycled in the blue bins.  All items must be clean and free from food residues as this can spoil the paper and card.

A full list of what goes into the blue bin can be found on Highland Council’s website. 

In 2021, there was an increase in the range of materials being accepted at Highland recycling centres.

This included textiles, glass bottles and jars, engine oil, plasterboard, soil and rubble.

These materials were reintroduced to Highland recycling centres as part of their phase to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic put restrictions on recycling.

