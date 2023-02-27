Walrus spotted in the Hebrides for the first time in over 25 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A walrus has been spotted in the Hebrides for the first time in more than 25 years today.

Local creel fisherman, Lorn MacRae, spotted the massive creature basking on the shore in the winter sun, hauled out on Cairn na Burgh Beag – a small island off the north west coast of Mull.

Mr MacRae, who reported the sighting to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) after encountering the animal, said: “It was a surprise to see the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust hauled out, the Atlantic grey seals seemed to be giving it a wide berth.”

HWDT has been collecting sightings reports off Scotland’s west coast for over 25 years and this is the first report of a walrus in the organisation’s database.

They are asking anyone who may encounter it to report it on Whale Track and send in photos.

‘Reporting provides us with vital data’

HWDT’s education officer, Sadie Gorvett said: “Reporting through Whale Track provides us with vital data on the species in our seas, helping monitor the different species.

“Through photo-ID, we can find out more about the animals’ life, monitoring its movements and health. We don’t have walrus as a specific species in Whale Track as it is such a rare sighting, however, people can report it using the category “other” and put the species in the comments section.”

Rescue and community co-ordinator for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), Molly Gray added: “We ask that everyone behaves sensibly and responsibly in response to the news of another walrus in the area, and we advise giving the animal a very wide berth to avoid disturbing it.

“Walruses travel long distances and have rest stops to recover and regain energy before moving on again, and being disturbed by people being too close or noisy will impact its chance of survival. If you are concerned about the animal’s welfare please contact BDMLR on 01825 765546, option one.”