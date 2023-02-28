How to join the Faithfuls for the next season of The Traitors in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The BBC is searching for a new cast of faithfuls to take up residence in a Highland castle for the new series of The Traitors.

The reality programme is set in Ardross Castle in Ross-shire with the first season being viewed 34 million times on iPlayer.

Hopes have been raised that the popularity of the show could lead to a new wave of tourists to the north to sample the 19th Century castle near Alness and its gardens.

Meanwhile, the BBC has opened applications for contestants to sign up for the second season where 22 strangers will battle deception, backstabbing and trust to win £120,000.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the broadcaster’s head of entertainment, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

“We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

How to apply to join The Traitors

Those wanting to sign up to take part in The Traitors should fill out an online form on the BBC’s website.

Applicants are immediately asked in the form whether they have a preference of being a Traitor or a Faithful, but stress the producers will have the final say.

The closing date for entries is July 31 and applicants must be 18 years old or over.

Anyone with questions can contact the producers by e-mailing traitorsuk@studiolambert.com