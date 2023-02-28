How to join the Faithfuls for the next season of The Traitors in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

How to join the Faithfuls for the next season of The Traitors in the Highlands

David Mackay By David Mackay
February 28, 2023, 11:28 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:06 pm
Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC series set in the Highlands. Image: BBC
Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC series set in the Highlands. Image: BBC

The BBC is searching for a new cast of faithfuls to take up residence in a Highland castle for the new series of The Traitors.

The reality programme is set in Ardross Castle in Ross-shire with the first season being viewed 34 million times on iPlayer.

Hopes have been raised that the popularity of the show could lead to a new wave of tourists to the north to sample the 19th Century castle near Alness and its gardens.

Meanwhile, the BBC has opened applications for contestants to sign up for the second season where 22 strangers will battle deception, backstabbing and trust to win £120,000.

Ardross Castle at Alness is the setting for both UK and US versions of The Traitors. Image: Ardross Castle

Kalpna Patel-Knight, the broadcaster’s head of entertainment, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

“We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

How to apply to join The Traitors

Those wanting to sign up to take part in The Traitors should fill out an online form on the BBC’s website.

Applicants are immediately asked in the form whether they have a preference of being a Traitor or a Faithful, but stress the producers will have the final say.

The closing date for entries is July 31 and applicants must be 18 years old or over.

Anyone with questions can contact the producers by e-mailing traitorsuk@studiolambert.com

Will The Traitors be the latest TV series to inspire a tourism boom for the Highlands?

