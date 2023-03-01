Oban RNLI called to help stricken fishing boat near Jura

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban RNLI’s volunteer crew had an early morning call today to help with a broken down vessel off the coast of Jura.

Crew members were paged at 7.14am and were on the sea by 7.28am to help crew members aboard a fishing vessel that had put out a mayday call.

The boat, which was not named by HM Coastguard, had “broken down” and was unable to get back to shore unaided.

The Oban lifeboat helped the vessel into Craobh Haven, some 22 miles south of the Argyll town.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard in Stornoway said: “We received a call at 7.14am to the report of a fishing vessel that had broken down in the sea near to Jura.

“Oban lifeboat were tasked and were ready by 7.28am. They helped the vessel and went with her to Craobh Haven, and returned to base around 10.25am.”