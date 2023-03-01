CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during vessel overhauls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during vessel overhauls

By Ross Hempseed
March 1, 2023, 6:04 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 8:32 am
calmac ferry
The MV Hebrides has been delayed in going in for its overhaul. Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

CalMac has updated customers regarding the ongoing overhauls of ageing vessels and the likely disruption throughout March.

The operator has been trying to keep its extensive ferry network going, with several vessels being redeployed on other routes while others go in for their annual overhaul.

However, with some ferries in dry dock, technical faults or issues on vessels at sea could have major implications for passengers.

CalMac has now released an update for passengers about the current situation regarding services throughout March.

According to them, vessels such as the MV Clansman and MV Hebridean Isles which are in for their annual overhaul, are expected to return to service in mid-March.

The Clansman was due to return to service on February 13, but repairs to the 25-year-old vessel are taking longer than previously thought after corrosion was discovered.

When it was released and en route to its designated port, an issue arose with the starboard engine requiring a replacement and it is back in the dry dock.

The MV Hebridean Isles has also been removed from service due to an issue with a propellor system.

Several vessels are still to go in for their annual overhaul

It provides the correct thrust, and with it not working, the vessel cannot be seaworthy and has to be pulled from service.

The 38-year-old ferry was to relieve the MV Caledonian Isles on the Arran route but is now going back in for an inspection commencing March 6.

This means the MV Loch Frisa, which operates the Oban to Craignure route is delayed in going for its overhaul and will remain at sea until April 24.

MV Loch Frisa currently operating the Oban to Craignure route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Due to the Clansman delay, the MV Hebrides providing relief on the Lochmaddy to Ullapool route due to the Uig pier closure will be delayed in going for an overhaul.

The Hebrides usually operated the Skye Triangle route between Lochmaddy/Tarbert and Uig, Skye.

Due to the Uig pier closure, it has been redeployed to assist the MV Loch Seaforth between the Western Isles and the mainland.

CalMac doing all they can to ‘resume normal service’

The vessel will be in the dry dock from March 20, providing repairs are successfully carried out on the Clansman.

With the Uig pier closure is due to come to an end on March 13, the Hebrides will resume the route before heading in for its overhaul and will be replaced by the Clansman.

On other routes, the MV Lord of the Isles will remain on the Oban to Small Isles route, as the Clansman is now required elsewhere.

MV Hebridean Isles which due to issues has remained in dry dock. Image: Allan Milligan.

MV Arrow will provide added resilience for the Ullapool-Stornoway route during the Uig closure and will return to Isle of Man Steam Packet Company on March 15.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Several of our services are experiencing added pressure, and we are so sorry for any disruption this is causing to our local communities and customers.

“We are doing all that we can to resume normal service operation and will stay in regular contact with our communities through the usual channels to keep them informed of any developments.”

To keep updated with services visit the CalMac website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Classic bar counter with bottles in blurred background
Majority of Highlands tourism businesses are three months away from running out of cash…
Work has begun on the Old School House community hub project. Image: Isle of Kerrera Development Trust.
Isle of Kerrera project secures almost £154,000 investment to convert former school
Inverness Shinty Club gave away a pint of blood at the start of the season. Image: SNBTS.
Inverness shinty squad hit off season with fixture at Raigmore Hospital blood bank
The A9 Perth to Inverness road near the Pass of Drumnochter. Image: Google Maps.
A9 south of Dalwhinnie partially blocked due to two-car collision
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond. Image: CalMac.
CalMac announces launch date of new ticket and booking platform

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Kenneth Menegbo. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…
Aberdeenshire budget
Aberdeenshire Council sets out plans to save nearly £67 million
CR0040938. Keith Findlay. Marcliffe Hotel & Spa, Savills' annual property outlook. Pictured Claire Crawford, Associate Director Development. Pictured Tuesday, January 31, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 31/01/23
Commercial property: How will Scotland's new planning rules affect north-east land deals?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented