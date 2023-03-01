CalMac provides update on potential disruption to network during vessel overhauls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has updated customers regarding the ongoing overhauls of ageing vessels and the likely disruption throughout March.

The operator has been trying to keep its extensive ferry network going, with several vessels being redeployed on other routes while others go in for their annual overhaul.

However, with some ferries in dry dock, technical faults or issues on vessels at sea could have major implications for passengers.

CalMac has now released an update for passengers about the current situation regarding services throughout March.

According to them, vessels such as the MV Clansman and MV Hebridean Isles which are in for their annual overhaul, are expected to return to service in mid-March.

The Clansman was due to return to service on February 13, but repairs to the 25-year-old vessel are taking longer than previously thought after corrosion was discovered.

When it was released and en route to its designated port, an issue arose with the starboard engine requiring a replacement and it is back in the dry dock.

The MV Hebridean Isles has also been removed from service due to an issue with a propellor system.

Several vessels are still to go in for their annual overhaul

It provides the correct thrust, and with it not working, the vessel cannot be seaworthy and has to be pulled from service.

The 38-year-old ferry was to relieve the MV Caledonian Isles on the Arran route but is now going back in for an inspection commencing March 6.

This means the MV Loch Frisa, which operates the Oban to Craignure route is delayed in going for its overhaul and will remain at sea until April 24.

Due to the Clansman delay, the MV Hebrides providing relief on the Lochmaddy to Ullapool route due to the Uig pier closure will be delayed in going for an overhaul.

The Hebrides usually operated the Skye Triangle route between Lochmaddy/Tarbert and Uig, Skye.

Due to the Uig pier closure, it has been redeployed to assist the MV Loch Seaforth between the Western Isles and the mainland.

CalMac doing all they can to ‘resume normal service’

The vessel will be in the dry dock from March 20, providing repairs are successfully carried out on the Clansman.

With the Uig pier closure is due to come to an end on March 13, the Hebrides will resume the route before heading in for its overhaul and will be replaced by the Clansman.

On other routes, the MV Lord of the Isles will remain on the Oban to Small Isles route, as the Clansman is now required elsewhere.

MV Arrow will provide added resilience for the Ullapool-Stornoway route during the Uig closure and will return to Isle of Man Steam Packet Company on March 15.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Several of our services are experiencing added pressure, and we are so sorry for any disruption this is causing to our local communities and customers.

“We are doing all that we can to resume normal service operation and will stay in regular contact with our communities through the usual channels to keep them informed of any developments.”

To keep updated with services visit the CalMac website.