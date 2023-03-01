A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed load

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Stonehaven on-slip to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed for more than 12 hours due to a shed load.

Traffic Scotland announced the closure at 6.06pm on Wednesday.

The on-slip from the A92 coastal road heading onto the A90 was blocked by police and drivers were advised to use an alternative route.

It remains closed on Thursday morning to allow the recovery of the load, which is expected to be arranged for later on in the day.

The circumstances around the incident are yet not clear, however, a picture shared by Traffic Scotland showed a lorry had been pulled over.

There is currently no information whether there have been any injuries.

It comes after several days of long delays and heavy traffic in the Aberdeenshire town due to resurfacing works being carried out on the A90.

The works are part of an £800,000 project, which is due to be completed by Sunday, March 5.

Police have been contacted for comment.

