Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice

A cash-strapped island hospice has raised a glass to fundraisers who donated more than £3,000 from a gin tasting event.

Iain and Mary Faller, who run the Island Spirit Whisky Shop in Stornoway, organised the event which was the first-ever collaboration between distilleries in Harris, North Uist and Barra.

It aimed to raise funds for the Bethesda Hospice in Stornoway which is facing financial pressure due to rising energy costs.

Distilleries donated gin for free

The distilleries and Hebridean Charcuterie donated their products free for the event in the Caladh Inn, Stornoway.

The hotel also provided the function room free of charge and local musicians Willie Campbell and Jane Hepburn provided music for free.

Iain Faller said he was delighted with the £3,034.05 raised.

“The event was a huge success. Everyone enjoyed the evening and the feedback from all who attended has been great.”

Joanne Ferguson, fundraiser and finance development officer at Bethesda, thanked everyone involved in the event.

She said: “All at Bethesda Hospice are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to the evening and all those who attended.

“The hospice provides specialist care which is given free of charge to anyone with an incurable disease at any stage of their illness.

“However in order to continue to provide this service, we currently need to raise approximately £450,000 per year.

“This is why events such as this and the generosity of those involved are so greatly appreciated by all at Bethesda Hospice.”

The four-room hospice, which marked its 30th anniversary last year, was forced to close its income-generating shop for about six months at the start of the Covid pandemic and again for more than four months in 2021.

Joanne said the hospice provides a vital service, allowing people who require care and their families to stay in the islands.

