Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather

A coastguard rescue helicopter carrying a casualty was unable to land at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness due to poor weather.

The patient had sustained “serious injuries” following an incident near the village of Scourie on the north-west coast.

Stornoway coastguard called its S92 helicopter to the scene at 4.58pm this evening.

A ground team of Coastguard volunteers from Kinlochbervie also attended and helped set up a landing zone for the helicopter.

Police were not involved in the incident.

The casualty was then flown to Inverness Airport as the weather was too poor to land at Raigmore Hospital’s helipad.

Upon arrival, the patient was transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

At around 7.30pm, the S92 helicopter started flying back to its Stornoway base.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.