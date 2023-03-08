‘This is a great opportunity’: Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall Ships in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This is a great opportunity’: Peat and Diesel confirmed as second headliner for Tall Ships in Shetland

By Chloe Irvine
March 8, 2023, 12:06 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 1:08 pm
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peat and Diesel are the second headliner to be announced for Tall Ships in Shetland. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Scottish folk band Peat and Diesel have been announced as a headline act for the Tall Ships Festival in Shetland.

The Stornoway trio are the second act to be unveiled, following the news four-piece Highland folk group Tide Lines will headline.

The band are up of frontman and guitarist Calum “Boydie” MacLeod, accordionist Innes Scott and drummer Uilly Macleod.

Peat and Diesel were crowned live act of the year at the 2019 Scottish Trad Awards and have since sold thousands of tickets across the country.

Their music has also been brought to a global audience after featuring on the soundtrack to Disney+ TV series Extraordinary.

Peat and Diesel playing in the Highland Hospice in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Give a tremendous show’

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd music coordinator Tim Matthew believes the Tall Ships is the perfect chance for islanders to see the band, who are in high demand.

He said: “I’m very excited about bringing Peat and Diesel to Shetland.

“A lot of people have been wanting to see them here for a long time. This is a great opportunity to make it happen and I’m sure they will give the Tall Ships audience a tremendous show.”

Peat and Diesel will headline the 5,000-capacity temporary arena at Holmsgarth Pier in Lerwick on Friday, July 28.

Meanwhile, Tide Lines will perform the Thursday night on July 27.

Tide Lines performing at Belladrum Festival last year. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tickets for both events will go on sale in early May. The bill for the free-entry opening night, on Wednesday July 26, will be topped by the Peatbog Faeries.

‘Provide a platform for young performers’

The final headliner for the closing night, Saturday July 29, will be confirmed along with the remainder of the programme in April.

The four-day programme is set to host over 50 different acts, also offering a platform to local artists from Shetland.

This includes many young musicians who have performed regularly at monthly events in Mareel organised and curated by Lisa Johnson.

Mr Matthew added: “It’s really exciting being able to provide a platform of this scale for young performers who are working so hard honing their performance skills.”





