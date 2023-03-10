Aviemore retail developments given the green light by Cairngorm National Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New developments have been given the go-ahead in Aviemore, aiming to capitalise on the visitors coming into the Cairngorms.

Plans have been approved for a multi-purpose retail and hospitality centre to be built on Aviemore’s Grampian Road.

The new area will include 22 self-catering holiday apartments with retail units at the ground floor level.

An 83-bedroom hotel has also been given the green light by the Cairngorms National Park Authority Planning Committee at a meeting on March 10.

The development had previously run into trouble when objections were raised but following amendments to the proposal it has now been approved.

The approval comes despite the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s concerns over flooding in the area.

Aviemore is widely recognised as a tourist hotspot for the Highlands and attracts thousands of snowsports enthusiasts due to its proximity to the Cairngorms.

‘Provide economic opportunities’

During the snow season, the town is very busy and planners have realised the need for more retail and hospitality offerings could drive the town’s growth.

Planning Officer Alan Atkins said: “Our policies dictate that commercial and leisure developments such as this should, where possible, be located within an identified town centre and this application site lies within Aviemore’s town centre boundary and is well located in terms of access to services and amenities.

“Our own Local Development Plan identifies the site as a mixed-use development opportunity.

“While I appreciate the reasons for refusal of the previous application, those have been addressed somewhat, with the most significant difference in the proposed development being a reduction in the height of the buildings.”

The construction of 20 commercial letting units was also approved by the committee.

Aim to ‘support the local economy’

The site located at Knockgranish, just north of Aviemore, will also include customer parking.

Planners aim to regenerate the semi-industrial location from disuse and “support the local economy by providing much-needed business premises”.

Dr Gaener Rodger, convener of the Cairngorms National Park Authority Planning Committee added: “I am particularly happy to see these brownfield sites coming back into use with both of these Aviemore applications approved today.

“They both will provide economic opportunities and support the 20-minute neighbourhood model.”