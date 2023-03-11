Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has criticised the Scottish Government for halting work on dualling the A9 Perth to Inverness road.

Councillors passed a joint motion on March 9, deploring the decision to delay dualling the remaining 80 miles of 110-mile stretch of the A9.

They note several incidents which have resulted in fatalities along the stretches of single carriageway between Perth and Inverness.

The motion read: “The horrendous spate of accidents and resultant fatalities on the single carriageway sections of the A9 has brought misery to families from across the country and beyond our council area.”

“As a result this council deplores the decision of the Scottish Government to delay the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth and asks that the Transport Minister immediately publishes a revised timetable for the completion of the works.”

The motion by councillors also states the failure to upgrade the A9 has resulted in a “huge, negative, economic impact to the economy of the whole Highlands”.

Dualling the A9 was a promise made by the SNP in 2007, with a completion target of 2025 but as of this year only 30 miles are dual-carriageway.

Work on a new stretch of dual-carriageway between Tomatin and Moy was due to get underway, but the contract has been pulled leading to more delays.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced on February 8, that the target completion of 2025 was “unachievable”.

‘A betrayal of the Highlands’

It has led many Highland representatives to voice their concerns and frustration over the delays to such an important infrastructure project.

Councillors agreed with Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing’s assessment that the failure to meet the 2025 target amounted to “a betrayal of the Highlands”.

They also supported Mr Ewing’s call for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the A9 improvement programme.

Mr Ewing back in February said: “It is obvious that there must now be a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of this and that Transport Scotland, Ministers and Government top officials must be called to explain why there has been such a lamentable performance.”

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said any calls for an inquiry into A9 dualling are for the parliament to consider.

Ms Gilruth, before parliament, said: “Transport Scotland is urgently considering a range of different options, to provide ministers with advice on the most efficient way to dual the remaining sections.

“I expect to have that advice by the autumn of this year, at which time I will update parliament and put forward a renewed timescale for completion.”