Councillors discuss new rules for lighting up St Magnus Cathedral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Councillors discuss new rules for lighting up St Magnus Cathedral

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 7:34 pm
St Magnus Cathedral
St Magnus Cathedral lit up in the colours of the Orkney flag in March 2021. Image: Orkney Islands Council

A new policy for deciding when Kirkwall’s St Magnus Cathedral should be lit up has been backed.

It has been proposed that a couple of new points have been added to the policy for lighting up the exterior of the iconic red sandstone building.

The policy was discussed by the isles council’s St Magnus Cathedral Sub-committee this afternoon.

Following LED floodlights being installed at the building in 2011, it has been lit up in particular colours for a variety of reasons over the years.

According to a report to the sub-committee, since 2014 has been getting requests from organisations to have the cathedral lit up.

The report says these requests are becoming “more frequent and varied”.

Requests to light up the building are increasing

The current policy helps with deciding whether to recognise the work or particular campaigns of local or national charities by lighting up the building exterior.

This has included for the RNLI and local charity ORSAS (Orkney Rape and Sexual Assault Service.)

The current criteria being used to decide applications is being kept intact under the proposed new policy. These are the lighting up:

  • being part of a national charitable campaign, where the charity or its aims are relevant to Orkney, or:
  • being for a local charity as part of a wider local awareness raising or specific local targeted campaign.
  • having no political or commercial element to the activity.
  • not being for more than 24 hours.

Organisations wishing to light up the cathedral have to install the coloured gels on the lights facing the cathedral themselves, although there have been some exceptions to this rule.

There also has to be no cost to the council and no clash with another event taking place at the cathedral.

And of course, there also has to be no physical impact or damage to the building.

The cathedral lit up on September 9, to mark the passing of The Queen. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

The two new policy points and why they’re needed

However, the two new points being included are:

  • A lighting up is to mark a national event, so designated by the UK or national governments.
  • The lighting up is in support of national campaigns to promote the equality, dignity, and increased visibility of minority groups.

Sub-committee members were told that certain events have fallen outside the council’s policy but have seen St Magnus Cathedral lit up nonetheless.

This is what prompted the review of the policy.

For example, the cathedral was lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

The lights were on to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and passing.

The council’s team manager for culture, Nick Hewitt said these events fell out with the current policy but “clearly we weren’t going to ignore these”.

In the past, these decisions fell to the council’s executive director for Education, Leisure, and Housing, in consultation with the leaders of the St Magnus Cathedral sub-committee.

Requests would still have to go through this group. The council convener councillor Graham Bevan would also be included in the conversation as part of the new policy.

New policy shouldn’t increase workload for staff, says minister

The minister at the cathedral, Fraser Macnaughton expressed concerns about one particular part of the new policy.

It says that “in exceptional circumstances” staff at the cathedral could be required to provide assistance.

This would be “for national organisations who cannot provide a local liaison”.

Such a situation has already taken place, with the cathedral lighting for Poppy Scotland. This was been done by staff on a voluntary basis.

Rev. Macnaughton asked for officers to define “exceptional circumstances”.

He also said they would have to make the position clear to the public.

He was told that this would allow some flexibility in the policy.

Such requests would have to go through the aforementioned group for the final decision.

However, Rev Macnaughton was told the council would do its best to consider staff in the decision-making.

The sub-committee backed the new policy, which will now go forward to the main committee level.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Craigdarroch Hotel
Loch Ness monster cam hotel on the market for £895,000
Women in Kabul, Afghanistan, (Photo: Stringer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
'No study, no jobs – we're like inmates': The heartbreaking stories of female students…
police appeal
Motorist clocked doing 62mph in 30mph zone near Carrbridge
drugs fraud report
Police seize £5 million drugs across Scotland in just three months
The iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct attracts thousands of tourists. Picture by Shutterstock.
Network chiefs finalise plans to repair cracks in famous Glenfinnan Viaduct
telephone exchange highland
Old telephone exchange in rural Highland village fetches £42,000 at auction
Sheep have been sheltering from snow near Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More snow and ice set to sweep across north and north-east on the way
The volunteer crew from RNLI Kessock were called out to an incident near Rosemarkie on Sunday. Image: RNLI/Yvette Kershaw.
Lifeboat crew launched to rescue person trapped by tide near Rosemarkie

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
Former Evening Express news editor, Jimmy Lees, celebrated his 100th birthday at Broomhill Park on Monday. Pictured with manager Carolyn Slessor (left) and support worker Wendy Craig (right). Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Former Evening Express news editor Jimmy Lees celebrates 100th birthday
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: 'Continuity' from Humza Yousaf doesn't mean much given SNP's mediocre record
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'We had a terrible run but now we are back': Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani aims…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented