Home News Highlands & Islands

160 red deer killed in Sutherland as NatureScot completes cull to bring down numbers

By Ross Hempseed
March 15, 2023, 10:58 am Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:59 am
red deer cull
Deer stalkers battled wintery conditions to help curb the red deer population in Sutherland. Image: NatureScot.

NatureScot has concluded a cull on red deer to help prevent further destruction to protected habitats in Sutherland.

A total of 160 deer were killed by stalkers on the Loch Choire Estate in East Sutherland in 10 days between January and February.

While NatureScot recognises the importance of red deer in the Highlands, it says their large numbers have threatened peatlands, woodlands and other habitats.

To reassert the balance of nature, the red deer needed to be reduced to a more sustainable population in certain areas.

This included four sites of special scientific interest (SSSIs); Ben Klibreck, Mallart, Truserdaig and Skinsdale Peatlands.

The action by NatureScot was in response to several attempts to liaison with the estate’s owners to sort out the issue of red deer.

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management, said: “Our highly skilled stalkers faced challenging winter conditions to successfully carry out this cull in what is a very remote area.

“In undertaking this work, as ever they have displayed the highest standards of professionalism and best practice, putting deer welfare at the heart of the operation.

“While we always favour a voluntary and collaborative approach to deer management, this action demonstrates that NatureScot will make use of the full range of powers available to us when necessary, to secure vital benefits for nature and climate.

“We are pleased that the estate has now employed a stalker, who our team have been liaising with, and deer management has resumed on the property.”

‘This must be carefully thought through’

The issue of deer management is also a discussion point in a community in South Uist, where a decision is to be made on March 20 about whether to eradicate the local deer population.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) warns against eradicating the roughly 1,000 animals due to the potential loss of deer managers’ jobs.

It comes after a survey by Bornish Community Council found residents were concerned over the damage deer were causing to their crofts following a surge in numbers in recent years.

A community in South Uist is proposing eradicating all deer on the island. Image: SGA.

Six gamekeeping staff are currently employed on the 93,000-acre estate, with three deer stalker jobs immediately at risk.

Alex Hogg, SGA chairman, said: “Choosing the route of exterminating a species, long native to an area, is an extreme step which will have wide-ranging repercussions. This must be carefully thought through.

“We have members in the community who will have to move away if the deer herd goes. These members have children at local schools. Their jobs will be gone.

“The estate has a female head keeper, their recent trainee won a Lantra award for land-based skills last week and they are selling all the venison produced, locally.”

