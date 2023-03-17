34-year-old man with knife drink-driving five times over limit in Alness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man found in possession of a knife was drink-driving five times over the limit in Alness.

Highland and Islands road policing officers stopped a 34-year-old man drink-driving in Alness this week.

Upon stopping the man, officers discovered he did not have any insurance and was also in possession of a knife.

A breath alcohol test provided a reading of 110 – five times the legal limit.

The vehicle was seized and a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.