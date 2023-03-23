Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries are now open for the World Porridge Making Championships.

The competition – also known as the Golden Spurtle – will return to Carrbridge in October for its 30th year.

Now would-be porridge maestros from across the world are being urged to sign up to show off their skills.

A total of 30 people will battle it out to be crowned World Porridge Making Champion and take home the Golden Spurtle Trophy.

This will include the 2022 and two-time winner Lisa Williams, from England, who hopes to defend her title.

The title will be awarded to the contestant who makes the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

A special award will also be presented for the best speciality porridge where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients to make a sweet or savoury dish.

The deadline for entries is June 21.

The final of the competition will be held in Carrbridge on October 7.

World Porridge Championship puts Carrbridge on the map

Charlie Miller from the organising committee, said the World Porridge Making Championships have become an important staple in the village’s annual calendar over the last three decades.

“The World Porridge Making Championships has been a huge part of village life for 30 years now,” he said.

“It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we’re looking forward to seeing who makes it into the final for this special anniversary year.”

Chef Neil Mugg, chef lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose impressive CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles, will head the judging panel this year.

He will be joined by New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey, and Christina Conte, an LA-based Scottish Italian cook and previous speciality porridge champion.

The World Porridge Making Championships is organised by local volunteers and supported by Carrbridge Ahead and the Community Council. It is sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland, producers of Hamlyns Scottish Oatmeal and Hamlyns Scottish Porridge Oats.

Cullen Skink Championships return

Meanwhile, the Cullen Skink World Championships will return to Moray this weekend.

Preparations are well under way for the popular event at The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen on Sunday.

Dozens of hopefuls looking to win one of the two prizes – Best Traditional Cullen Skink and Best Cullen Skink with a Twist.

The Cullen Skink World Championships has been pitting makers of the famous soup – which contains smoked haddock, potatoes and onions – against each other since 2012.

The Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative is behind the Cullen Skink World Championship, which is returning for the first time since Covid.

The event free of charge to members of the public, who can sample the entries.

Competitions begin at 11am and the winners will be announced at 4pm.