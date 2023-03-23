Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships

By Michelle Henderson
March 23, 2023, 12:01 am
The finals of the World Porridge Making Championships will be held in Carrbridge on Saturday, October 7 for the 30th time. Image: DC Thomson.
The finals of the World Porridge Making Championships will be held in Carrbridge on Saturday, October 7 for the 30th time.

Entries are now open for the World Porridge Making Championships.

The competition – also known as the Golden Spurtle – will return to Carrbridge in October for its 30th year.

Now would-be porridge maestros from across the world are being urged to sign up to show off their skills.

A total of 30 people will battle it out to be crowned World Porridge Making Champion and take home the Golden Spurtle Trophy.

This will include the 2022 and two-time winner Lisa Williams, from England, who hopes to defend her title.

The title will be awarded to the contestant who makes the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

A special award will also be presented for the best speciality porridge where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients to make a sweet or savoury dish.

A total of 30 people will battle it out to be crowned World Porridge Making Champion and take home the Golden Spurtle Trophy.

The deadline for entries is June 21.

The final of the competition will be held in Carrbridge on October 7.

World Porridge Championship puts Carrbridge on the map

Charlie Miller from the organising committee, said the World Porridge Making Championships have become an important staple in the village’s annual calendar over the last three decades.

“The World Porridge Making Championships has been a huge part of village life for 30 years now,” he said.

“It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we’re looking forward to seeing who makes it into the final for this special anniversary year.”

Chef Neil Mugg, chef lecturer at Perth College UHI, whose impressive CV includes resort pastry chef at Gleneagles, will head the judging panel this year.

He will be joined by New Zealand-born chef Kirsten Gilmour, owner of The Bothy Bakery in Grantown on Spey, and Christina Conte, an LA-based Scottish Italian cook and previous speciality porridge champion.

The World Porridge Making Championships is organised by local volunteers and supported by Carrbridge Ahead and the Community Council. It is sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland, producers of Hamlyns Scottish Oatmeal and Hamlyns Scottish Porridge Oats.

The best Cullen skinks on the planet will compete at the Cullen Skink World Championships in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cullen Skink Championships return

Meanwhile, the Cullen Skink World Championships will return to Moray this weekend.

Preparations are well under way for the popular event at The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen on Sunday.

Dozens of hopefuls looking to win one of the two prizes – Best Traditional Cullen Skink and Best Cullen Skink with a Twist.

The Cullen Skink World Championships has been pitting makers of the famous soup – which contains smoked haddock, potatoes and onions – against each other since 2012.

The Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative is behind the Cullen Skink World Championship, which is returning for the first time since Covid.

The event free of charge to members of the public, who can sample the entries.

Competitions begin at 11am and the winners will be announced at 4pm.

