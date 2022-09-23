Former Bake off contestant joins competitors from across globe for World Porridge Making Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Competitors are travelling from across the world to take part in a porridge making contest in the Highlands next month.

The 29th World Porridge Making Championships will take place in Carrbridge on Saturday, October 8.

A total of 27 people will compete to win the Golden Spurtle trophy at the first live competition to be held since pre-Covid.

The title of World Porridge Making Champion will be awarded to the contestant who makes the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt.

The judges, including Masterchef finalist Sarah Rankin and Kirsten Gilmour, the owner of KJ’s Bothy Bakery in Grantown-on-Spey, will judge the dishes on appearance, texture, colour and taste.

There will also be a prize for the best specialty porridge where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients to make a sweet or savoury dish.

‘Spurtles at the ready’

Organiser Karen Henderson has worked alongside volunteers from the community to bring back the event in person this year.

She said: “After holding a virtual competition for the past two years during the pandemic, we can’t wait to welcome competitors and visitors from all over to world back to Carrbridge for this year’s competition. Spurtles at the ready.”

The day will begin with a toast to the porridge at the packhorse bridge followed by a parade of competitors, judges and spectators led by the Carrbridge Pipe Band.

Porridge makers from Australia, Iceland, Cyprus, Poland, Sweden and the UK will then take part in the five-heat competition.

They include former Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty, Scottish travelling chef David Buchanan and the 2019 champion Lisa Williams who will be vying to regain the title.

Alan Meikle, director of sponsor Hamlyns of Scotland, added: “The World Porridge Making Championships is a very unique and special event, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what the competitors come up with to impress the judges this year.”