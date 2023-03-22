Design plans for Wick High Street regeneration to be shared at drop-in session

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Wick are being invited to view plans for the regeneration of the town’s high street.

The Highland Council is hosting a drop-in session so the public can see what the pedestrian zone in the High Street and the junction with Bridge Street will look like.

The design details will be on display in the foyer of Caithness House on Friday, March 31, between 11am and 4pm.

Staff will also be on hand to discuss the project and answer any questions from the public.

Feedback from the session will help to inform the council’s final design before funding is secured and tender documents are prepared.

It is hoped construction work will start before the end of the year.

A ‘welcoming and attractive place’

The High Street plans are part of a bigger project to regenerate the town centre which began in 2019.

The local authority is working in partnership with The Royal Burgh of Wick Community Council and Caithness Community Partnership with funding from Sustrans.

Throughout the process, the community has been involved in developing the concept design which aims to create a safe environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, as well as a better travel experience.

Raymond Bremner, leader of the Highland Council, said: “I want to thank everyone who has come along to the various consultation events and provided feedback to help us get to this stage.

“The designs capture the aspirations of the community and what is proposed will really give the town centre a lift and make it a more welcoming and attractive place for people to spend time in.

“The drop-in session next Friday is a great chance for folk to come along to look at the drawings and ask questions of the project team who will be in attendance as I hope as many people as possible come along.”