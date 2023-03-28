Plans for Uig ferry terminal building and houses at old smokehouse, but no go for Inverness telecoms mast

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to Planning Ahead where we look at the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

This week’s developments include a proposed new ferry terminal for Uig, the refusal of a 17 metre telecoms mast in Inverness and plans for houses at an old smokehouse site in Wester Ross.

New ferry terminal building

Highland Council has submitted plans for a ferry terminal, including storage building and landscaping, at Uig.

The council is upgrading facilities at the Skye harbour following a £38 million investment from the Scottish Government.

The construction of a new terminal building is seen as a significant development for Uig and improve facilities for visitors and residents and active travel links

The first stage of plans to replace the harbour’s vessel linkspan was completed recently.

However, following a trial CalMac diverted sailings away from Uig after the council announced that vehicles greater than 10 metres long were unable to travel through it.

A plan for a 17 metre high telecoms mast near the River Ness in Inverness has been turned down.

Mobile telecommunications and data services operator CK Hutchinson (UK) Ltd submitted prior notification for a monopole and equipment cabinets in Wells Street, Inverness.

Supporting documents said digital connectivity is vital to enable people to stay connected and businesses to grow.

However, the planning authority considered the placement of the pole and equipment not acceptable.

This is due to its impact on the character and appearance of the Inverness (Riverside) Conservation Area and listed buildings in Wells Street.

It was also felt the equipment would obstruct drivers’ visibility and reduce their time to react to any potential incident.

A Wells Street resident objected, saying the pole would be “totally detrimental to the aesthetic value of our city”.

Mast approved at Avoch

A 40 metre communications mast has been given the go ahead at Millbuie Forest in Avoch.

The EE application was approved despite objections from local residents and Resolis Community Council.

The community council said the proposed mast is totally out of scale with the nature of the site and sets a precedent for future applications.

Residents argued the mast would be out of scale with any benefit from additional phone reception coverage.

It was also felt the intrusion into a tranquil forest would be “grossly excessive”.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks intends to submit an application to extend its substation at Knocknagael, near Invereness.

The work will be needed to connect the Red John 450MW pumped storage hydro scheme into the wider grid.

Ahead of that application, SSEN has submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening option request.

It says having carried out a review, significant environmental effects are unlikely to result from the proposed development.

It means an EIA is not required, and that an environmental appraisal will inform the council.

The extension would upgrade existing access tracks and drainage and create a new entrance to the substation site off Essich Road.

Houses earmarked for old smokehouse building

In the northwest, plans have been put forward to demolish a former smokehouse to make way for two much-needed new houses.

Coigach Community Development Company (CCDC) bought the building in 2013 under right to buy legislation.

Over the last 10 years, it has been used as an art space, pop-up shop, laundry, office space and, recently, a shore base for Scottish Sea Farms (SFF).

After SSF vacated the premises, surveyors said the building had reached the end of its design life.

CCDC obtained a building warrant to demolish the former smokehouse and has earmarked the site for two three-bed units with new access road and parking.

A design statement with the application said there does not appear to be a significant demand for commercial property in the area.

CCDC, therefore, considers the community would be better served with a residential site as housing remains a top priority in Coigach.

Listed building consent has been approved for an extension to the historic Balblair Distillery at Edderton to house new distilling equipment.

Inver House Distillers propose to install a new thermostatic vapour recompression (TVR) system to improve the energy efficiency of the distilling process.

The proposal is to form a new enclosure adjacent to the existing distillery hall to house the new equipment.

Balblair Distillery was established in 1790 and bought by Inver Distillers in 1996.

