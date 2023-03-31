Residents protest against plans for housing at controversial Oban site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban residents are gearing up for another fight to stop a green area from being covered in houses.

Despite the well-documented housing shortage in the town, the message from the community council is clear.

This is not the right place to build houses.

The Lonan Drive site sits between two developments in the densely populated Soroba area. It could be concreted over to make way for another development.

Drimvargie Properties, which owns the small glen, is seeking renewal of its planning permission in principle. The intention is to build between 44-46 homes.

Permission was granted in 2019 following a controversial public hearing when the community council and other objectors spoke against it.

The recreational area is popular with dog walkers. It links Lonan Drive with Feochan Gardens. And is a core path leading to Colonsay Terrace and the rest of the larger Soroba housing estate.

It is understood the development was delayed due to Covid. And the original builder, TSL Contractors, has pulled out of the project.

Local authority has received 58 objections to the project

Argyll and Bute Council has already received 58 objections to the renewal.

Concerns remain the same: Loss of green space, wildlife and traffic congestion problems.

At Oban Community Council, Stewart McIver said: “It is a stupid place to build houses. Putting social housing in that hollow is going to cause quite a lot of dampness. The people in these houses will probably be in lower paid employment and won’t be able to heat them. People will end up ill.”

Kenneth Moncreiff agreed and expressed extreme concern about road safety.

‘Who is going to be responsible if, God forbid, there is an accident’

He said: “Environmentally it is an unusual place to build houses. That narrow chicane where traffic will have to go will be a death trap for young children in the area.

“If the council agrees to these 46 houses down there, a huge number of children will be there. Who is going to be responsible and feel guilty if, God forbid, there is an accident?”

Colin Cooper, who lives near the site, pointed out that 46 houses could mean almost 90 vehicles using the access. He said most families have two vehicles these days.

And Marri Malloy, the former chairwoman of the community council, who stays in Soroba, was also concerned about traffic congestion.

She said: “I’m in Creran Gardens. When I’m driving I can’t see round to get into Lonan Drive. If they put another 46 houses in, I will be barricading myself in.”

It was suggested that a community buyout could be the way forward to prevent the valley being developed.

Morvan Rokitta said: “Someone has a bit of ground. They own it and wish to develop it. If they are struggling for a developer, we could look into a community buyout and turn it into a nature reserve.”

Frank Roberts, chairman of the community council, said as a consultee they should object to the development.

‘We are all in agreement that this shouldn’t happen’

He added that they should get round a table, make bullet points and form a formal objection.

Mr Roberts said: “I think we are all in agreement that this shouldn’t happen.”

Mr McIver added: “It would do no harm for everyone who thinks it shouldn’t go ahead to put in an objection.”

Drimvargie Properties Ltd could not be contacted for comment.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page