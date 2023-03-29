Events organised to mark centenary of Hebridean exodus to Canada

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans are gathering momentum for commemorative events to mark the 100th anniversary of the sailing of the Metagama and The Marloch from the Hebrides to Canada in 1923.

The events include ecumenical services in Lewis and Uist, the erection of plaques at appropriate locations and exhibitions, as well as a mass piping and choir events.

The ships took many people from the Western Isles to new lands in Canada, never to return.

A range of events are being organised by Stornoway Historical Society to commemorate the centenary.

The Leaving Home exhibition will open on April 21 in Stornoway Town Hall for six weeks. It will be opened at 5pm by the convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Kenny Macleod.

The exhibition tells the story of Hebridean Emigration from 1770 through to the 1923/24 emigrant departures on the Marloch and Metagama.

The exhibition will then move in June to Ionad Stoodie for a week then to Clan Macquarrie Centre for three weeks in July.

It will then return to Stornoway for Tattoo week commencing August 7 to August 12.

The exhibition will visit the southern isles on dates to be confirmed.

Emigration exhibition

During the summer, Stornoway Historical Society will hold a separate Emigration exhibition in the town hall premises.

This will tell individual stories of the ships and the men and women who emigrated.

On April 21 at 6pm pipe bands will play on No 1 Pier in Stornoway.

The Tattoo week in August will include craft fairs, continental market, fair and carnival.

Friday will feature the Tattoo Metagama on the Lews Castle Green.

Ten pipe bands led by the 78th Fraser Highlanders from Toronto will play with mass bands and solo performances.

Uist, Barra, Skye and Lewis pipe bands will be joined by bands from the mainland.

A Mass Highland Jig is planned. Sambayabamba from Glasgow and Chinese Dragons from Inverness will be appearing, there will also be a mass Gaelic choir, other music and a firework finale.

Saturday afternoon will be Carnival Day with a mass band parade through Stornoway.

A Grand Concert on Saturday August 12 will feature the 78th Fraser Highlanders in concert.