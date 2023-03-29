Islands MP who campaigned for government to make U-turn on rebated fuel tax welcomes change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Islands MP who campaigned for government to make U-turn on rebated fuel tax welcomes change

In April last year, the government removed the entitlement to use rebated fuels in most sectors.

By Chris Cromar
Alistair Carmichael is happy with the government's U-turn. Image: Shutterstock.
Alistair Carmichael is happy with the government's U-turn. Image: Shutterstock.

An islands MP has welcomed news that the UK Government will U-turn and allow organisations to make use of tax rebated fuel after campaigning for the change.

Following representations by Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, the government has announced that it will re-extend the entitlement, which will benefit firms like Shetland Heat and Power (Sheap).

The new rules will be allow organisations to be eligible for rebated fuels on machines used to provide heat and electricity for non-commercial premises.

In April 2022, the government removed the entitlement to use rebated fuels in most sectors, excluding agriculture, rail, and non-commercial heating.

Organisations like Sheap, that generate electricity and heat primarily for supply to non-commercial premises, but also supply a small number of commercial purposes, were no longer eligible to use rebated fuel under the new rules.

While Sheap primarily generates heat through burning un-recyclable waste, backup fuel is also required to maintain supply.

‘I am delighted that the government has changed course’

Mr Carmichael said: “Denying access to rebated fuel for an organisation like Sheap made no sense at the time or since, so I am delighted that the government has changed course.

“Piling on extra tax was an unfortunate oversight by HMRC and counterproductive at best – it would have been a real risk to Sheap’s business model over time. That there are very few operations quite like Sheap around the country cannot be an excuse for poorly thought-out rule changes.

Northlink Ferries in Lerwick Harbour
Residents in Lerwick benefit from Sheap’s schemes. Image: Weber Shandwick.

“Even so, credit must go when it is due and I am glad that ministers finally listened to our representations on this matter. Sheap plays a key role in providing energy to homes in Lerwick at a fair price – if they were not doing what they do then levels of fuel poverty would be even higher in the isles than they already are.

“We need to see the government go further to back district heating, cut bills and reduce fuel poverty in the isles.”

‘Added cost which ultimately would have been borne by our customers’

Sheap‘s executive director, Derek Leask added: “Sheap already supplies the cheapest networked energy in Lerwick with the lowest emissions. However, our fuel boilers are essential for the limited times our main energy source is out of operation due to shutdowns. Removing the rebated fuel duty would have added cost which ultimately would have been borne by our customers.

“We are grateful to Alistair for his helpful intervention and representation on our behalf. We also appreciate the response from HMRC which recognises heat networks, such as Sheap, as instrumental in the transition to heating homes in the UK.”

