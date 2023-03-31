Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Skinner has played a round with Jack Nicklaus, sold socks to Michael Jordan and watched Bill Clinton present prizes to young Highland golfers.

Such is the life of a head golf professional at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

For 25 years, Andrew has rubbed shoulders with the great and the good as well as local and visiting players.

He is the third generation of the Skinner family to have played key roles at the club whose Championship Course is among the best in the world.

Following his father into the role

He followed in the footsteps of his father Willie, 90, who was pro from 1973-98 and joined Andrew on the course to mark his quarter century milestone.

“The Skinner name has been closely linked to the golf club for a long, long time,” said Willie.

“It was a proud day when Andrew took over from me as the professional.

“He has always been very popular with the members, and I still get good reports about him.”

Andrew’s grandfather William served as club secretary from 1941-1951 after the near 60-year reign of town clerk and legendary secretary John Sutherland.

Grandmother Isa was also a multiple club champion.

His personal career highlight was in 2014 when he played with ‘Golden Bear’ Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 Majors and one of golf’s all-time greats.

“He had never been here before and just wanted to go out with a couple of guys from the shop.

“We were given a week’s notice but had to keep it hush-hush.

“Jack was such a gentleman. He was in his 70s and a bit rusty, but we could see he still had an eye for links golf.

“It was July and there were a lot of people around the clubhouse. After the turn, it was clear word had got out and the galleries grew with each hole.

“After his round, in the shop Jack was kept busy signing dozens of the Royal Bank of Scotland Nicklaus fivers. I made sure I got mine signed.

“Jack later sent a nice letter of thanks which is framed in the clubhouse.”

Other Major winners who have played at Royal Dornoch include Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Craig Stadler, Sandy Lyle and honorary member Paul Lawrie.

Footballer Bale drew biggest crowd

But, Andrew says, perhaps the biggest crowd gathered to watch former Spurs and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale tee off.

“That was because social media had got hold of it.”

He also recalls basketball superstar Michael Jordan coming into the shop with some friends.

“He was looking for a pair of socks and asked about sizes. I looked down at his feet and they were about size 15. I told him ‘one size fits all’.

“It was a bit chilly so he also bought a beanie hat. So my claim to fame is that I have kitted out Michael Jordan from head to toe.

“I recall him rushing back in asking for some tees. At the time, we sold them and there was a 2p each sign at the bowl.

“When he saw that he went ‘woh’ and pulled his hand away.

“I told him he could help himself to a few. The next thing this shovel of a hand dipped in. It was hilarious.”

Another vivid memory was when former US president Bill Clinton arrived at Dornoch to play the famous Championship Course.

He completed his round as some young golfers came off the adjacent Struie Course and were having a presentation in the clubhouse.

“Local electrician Jim Campbell was our junior convener at the time. Brazenly, he went up to Bill and asked if he’d be good enough to present the prizes.

“His advisors were saying they didn’t have time for that, but Bill said he’d do it.

“So, a former American president duly presented these wee primary school kids with their prizes.

“At the time, I’m sure they didn’t even know who he was. Bill was a class act.”

People from all walks of life

After leaving Golspie High School in 1988, Andrew, 53, took up a PGA apprenticeship and six years later followed his father into the head pro role.

“I was one of four candidates selected for an interview, so it wasn’t a fait accompli by any means. Thankfully, I got the nod,” he said.

The club changed “beyond recognition” during his dad’s time, and Andrew has also experienced peaks and troughs.

“Various economic upheavals, the Libyan bombing, the attack on the Twin Towers and most recently the pandemic all brought a halt to Americans travelling.

“Those meant unusually quiet summers here.

“We see well-known faces from the world of sport, entertainment, film, politics and business.

“But it is also nice chatting to members and interesting people from all walks of life.

