A85 closed near Dalmally following ‘serious collision’

The A85 Oban to Perth road is shut following a two-vehicle crash near Dalmally.

Police received reports of the incident at 2pm today on the Argyll road.

Emergency services attended and the A85 has been closed between Dalmally and Tyndrum.

Two vehicles were involved in the “serious collision” and inquiries are ongoing.

A 55 mile diversion is now in place.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️15:44#A85 – Dalmally -Tyndrum The carriageway is

⛔️CLOSED⛔️

in both directions due to a collision Police are in attendance#TakeCare on approach and use #AltRoute if possible@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/rv3VfhjOsB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2pm on Friday, March 31, police and emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle road crash on the A85, Dalmally.

“The road is closed in both directions. Officers and emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.”

More to follow.