Aberdeen’s FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda

A fast-growing Aberdeen restaurant group has landed a major contract to sell its TexMex-inspired salsa and spice rub concoctions in Asda stores in a deal worth six figures.

FreshMex, which started in 2015 as a food stall at an Aberdeenshire farmer’s market, will sell three products in what is its first retail venture and listing.

The three new products to fire onto Asda’s shelves include two sachet rubs – smoky Tex and a sweet Mex – and a chipotle salsa flavoured with smoked jalapeño peppers.

The award-winning restaurant has two sites, one in Aberdeen and another in Edinburgh.

FreshMex success result of determination

In 2021 the firm signed a partnership with Deliveroo to open the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions “dark” kitchen in Nottingham.

Its burrito has since gained fame having become the delivery firm’s most-ordered dish in Scotland for four years running.

Robbie Moult founded the business when he was only 22 years old having been inspired by California taquerias and street food following a road trip across the US.

He runs it with his older brother Chris and the firm now employs 55 people.

The success comes after the duo faced the challenges of operating as a delivery-only restaurant during lockdowns and coming back from a devastating fire which temporarily closed its premises on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in 2019.

The restaurateurs first launched a range of spice rubs for the retail market last year.

Asda’s plans for local product boost

Earlier this month Asda announced plans to enhance its range of local products in store in 2023, with the addition of 140 new lines from new and existing Scottish suppliers – an increase of more than 20% on the retailer’s range year on year.

As well as 140 new local products, which includes cakes, crisps, yoghurts, pies, sausages, biscuits, beer, gin and whisky, Asda will welcome three new suppliers to its portfolio, including FreshMex, Rora Dairies and the North Uist-based Hebridean Food Group.

Mr Moult said: “Our products really encapsulate our fresh and natural ethos, the two 30g sachet rubs and our 195g jar of salsa use the exact flavour profiles of the ingredients used throughout FreshMex recipes, with the majority of our restaurant dishes containing these specific seasonings.”

Asda local buying manager for Scotland Ashley Connolly said: “The new FreshMex products are a fantastic addition to our range. All FreshMex packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its green credentials and commitment to sustainability – and with both rubs easy to use and offering versatility – from meat and vegetable marinades, to cooking pastes and dusting on fish and potatoes – they can be used in a variety of different ways we know our customers are going to love.”