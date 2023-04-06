Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support stroke victims

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mountaineer who conquered Everest is to cycle the length of the Outer Hebrides on a Penny Farthing in memory of his brother-in-law.

Adventurer and climber Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean Way next month in a bid to raise £10,000 for Stroke Association.

The 49-year-old from Rogate, England, aims to complete the nearly 200-mile route from Vatersay to the Butt of Lewis in 10 days, using the Victorian bike.

The mountaineer was inspired to complete the challenge in memory of his brother-in-law Paul Young, who died following a stroke.

On his Just Giving Page, he spoke of how his brother-in-law loved “old-fashioned things.”

He wrote: “In 2017, my dear brother-in-law, Paul, had a stroke and died. He was only 59. He did not smoke, he was not overweight, he was fit and did not drink.

“He loved nature and the outdoors and he also loved old-fashioned things. He would have loved my Penny Farthing. For this reason, I want to raise as much money as I can for the Stroke Association. We have set the target high at £10,000 but together, we think that it is possible.”

Going the extra mile for charity

Mr Clowes will be joined by two friends to cover more than 300 miles.

Jack Ray, known to many as Woody, is taking on the challenge in memory of his sister Cynthia Ray McDonald, who died in November last year following a stroke.

Simon Wells will join the pair to complete the group, dedicating his contribution in memory of his mother June Wells, following her death in October.

The trio will set off on May 17 bound for the seaside town of Oban. There they will catch the ferry and sail to the Western Isles to begin their journey.

They aim to complete the feat in just 10 days.

Over the course of the challenge, the group will camp at a number of local hotspots as they aim to reach the lighthouse on the north coast by May 27.

From there, the team will continue cycling until they reach the nearest train station on the mainland.

All the proceeds will be donated to Stroke Association.

The mountaineer plays for the Penny Farthing polo England Squad.

With a year of experience under his belt riding the bike, the mountaineer admits the challenge will be no easy feat.

He added: “A Penny Farthing can’t free wheel, so my legs will be constantly moving, and to make matters worse, there is no brake – instead, I have to use back pressure on my legs to slow down.”