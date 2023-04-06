Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support stroke victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support stroke victims

The experienced mountaineer is taking on the challenge to raise £10,000 for the Stroke Association.

By Michelle Henderson
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.

A mountaineer who conquered Everest is to cycle the length of the Outer Hebrides on a Penny Farthing in memory of his brother-in-law.

Adventurer and climber Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean Way next month in a bid to raise £10,000 for Stroke Association.

The 49-year-old from Rogate, England, aims to complete the nearly 200-mile route from Vatersay to the Butt of Lewis in 10 days, using the Victorian bike.

The mountaineer was inspired to complete the challenge in memory of his brother-in-law Paul Young, who died following a stroke.

On his Just Giving Page, he spoke of how his brother-in-law loved “old-fashioned things.”

He wrote: “In 2017, my dear brother-in-law, Paul, had a stroke and died. He was only 59. He did not smoke, he was not overweight, he was fit and did not drink.

“He loved nature and the outdoors and he also loved old-fashioned things. He would have loved my Penny Farthing. For this reason, I want to raise as much money as I can for the Stroke Association. We have set the target high at £10,000 but together, we think that it is possible.”

Going the extra mile for charity

Mr Clowes will be joined by two friends to cover more than 300 miles.

Jack Ray, known to many as Woody, is taking on the challenge in memory of his sister Cynthia Ray McDonald, who died in November last year following a stroke.

Simon Wells will join the pair to complete the group, dedicating his contribution in memory of his mother June Wells, following her death in October.

Tom Clowes will complete the 10-day fundraising challenge on a Penny Farthing in memory of his brother-in-law Paul. Image: Tom Clowes.

The trio will set off on May 17 bound for the seaside town of Oban. There they will catch the ferry and sail to the Western Isles to begin their journey.

They aim to complete the feat in just 10 days.

Over the course of the challenge, the group will camp at a number of local hotspots as they aim to reach the lighthouse on the north coast by May 27.

From there, the team will continue cycling until they reach the nearest train station on the mainland.

All the proceeds will be donated to Stroke Association.

The mountaineer plays for the Penny Farthing polo England Squad.

The group will finishing the challenge at Butt of Lewis Lighthouse. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

With a year of experience under his belt riding the bike, the mountaineer admits the challenge will be no easy feat.

He added: “A Penny Farthing can’t free wheel, so my legs will be constantly moving, and to make matters worse, there is no brake – instead, I have to use back pressure on my legs to slow down.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
