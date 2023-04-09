Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated ‘Minister for Scottish Languages’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Campaign groups call on Humza Yousaf to appoint dedicated ‘Minister for Scottish Languages’

The Scots supporting group Oor Vyce and Gaelic supporting group Misneachd have launched a petition.

By Cameron Roy
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.
First Minister Humza Yousaf is being asked to create a new ministerial role.

Activist groups for Scots and Gaelic have called on First Minister Humza Yousaf to appoint a dedicated “Minister for Scottish Languages”.

The Scots supporting group Oor Vyce and Gaelic supporting group Misneachd have combined and launched a campaign demanding the change.

They believe there is a “pressing concern” to preserve and develop Scotland’s “unique linguistic heritage”.

As First Minister Humza Yousaf has now appointed his cabinet, they have criticised the lack of clear accountability for Scots or Gaelic.

At the moment, responsibility for languages, including Scots, Gaelic, and British Sign Language, falls within the remit of the minister for education and skills.

Humza Yousaf appointed MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes Jenny Gilruth, who was previously transport minister, to the role when he became the first minister.

Petition launched to rally support

Although the campaign groups say they have heard “warm words around Scots and Gaelic” in the SNP leadership campaign – they now want action.

They argue both languages require immediate action to prevent further decline.

A petition has been launched so the public can show its support for the new ministerial role.

Scots language
Doric street art in Aberdeen from the Graffiti Granarchists.

Oor Vyce campaigning for all Scots dialects

Campaign group Oor Vyce is a group of Scottish entertainers, writers, academics and political campaigners.

It wants to see Scots and all its dialects classified as a “legal language” and has been lobbying the Scottish Parliament to give Scots comparable funding, protection and legitimacy within society as Gaelic.

In December, a member of the organisation Iona Fyfe called out the BBC for poorly representing north-east accents on the TV show Granite Harbour which was set in Aberdeen.

Phil Reid, chairman of the group said: “The north-east Doric, Shetland, Orkney and Caithness all have extremely strong and vibrant dialects of Scots.

The chairman of Oor Vyce, Phil Reid. Image: Phil Reid.

“But Scots goes right down to the Borders.

“One thing Oor Vyce is trying to achieve is to bring these families of dialects together and realise there is more than connects them than separates them.

“It is good to be teaming up with the Gaelic language, sometimes people see us as in competition but it does not have to be like that.”

Listen to the different dialects of Scotland by clicking on the map below:

Misneachd focusing on wider Gaelic issues

The campaign has also been organised by Gaelic campaign group Misneachd, which was founded in 2016.

Its goals will be broader than Oor Vyce’s and will focus on wider issues impacting Gaelic speakers.

Gaelic is widely spoken on the Western Isles. Image: Sandy McCook. DC Thomson.

As well as the language, it will be raising concerns around the issue of lack of housing for young people which causes a “fatal” threat to the language.

Campaigners await consultation findings

Advocates for both languages are currently awaiting the results of the recent consultation on the Gaelic and Scots and Scottish Languages Bill.

A Scottish Languages Bill is expected to be passed during this parliament based on its findings.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The education secretary is the senior member of government for languages – which includes Gaelic and Scots.

“Gaelic and Scots are significant elements of Scotland’s culture and we are committed to seeing them both thrive and grow across the country.”

To sign the campaigner’s petition, visit the change.org website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at family home in Inverness
The Corran Ferry crosses the Narrows to Ardgour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Mortifying and embarrassing': Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team were called to attend three rescues in one weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT/ Facebook.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team 'very impressed' by child's resilience during rescue
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 149mph speeder and a shocking home invasion
Through black and white imagery the videotapes showcase life on the Outer Hebrides in the late 1970s. Image: Cinema Sgire.
Hebridean community film project details island life in the 1970s using 100 videotapes
Six fire appliances were sent to the incident. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Fire crews battle wildfire north of Ullapool
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
The A9 near Dalnaspidal
Man, 63, charged and two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on the A9…
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry users left with no service for 'several weeks' after relief ferry also…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
65 speeding offences in the Highlands, as driver clocked at 115mph near Alvie

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
3
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured are Dee celebrating winning the cup Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Mihails Hodzajevs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack
Johnstons Of Elgin want a small shed.
Johnstons of Elgin shed, new life for bookies and change of use for bed…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Conor Gethins celebrates
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Mike Stobbie was placed in a coma for two months after contracting necrotising fasciitis. Image: Mike Stobbie.
Aberdeen pianist shares battle with 'flesh-eating' disease that took his fingers
Sam Urquhart.
Buckie Thistle leave it late against Strathspey; Wick Academy end wait for win at…
Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie celebrates. Image: Brian Smith.
Brora Rangers edge Formartine United; Keith and Huntly share the spoils
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented