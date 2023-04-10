Yacht club steps in to help after vessel runs aground north of Fort William

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland yacht club stepped in to help a vessel which ran aground near Fort William.

The Stornoway Coastguard received a mayday call from the yacht at about 12.15pm today.

It is understood the boat, which had one person onboard, hit a bank about one mile north of Fort William near the sewage works on Caol.

Members of the Lochaber Yacht Club had heard about the incident and had gone out to assist before any lifeboat crews were dispatched.

Meanwhile, the coastguard rescue team from Fort William was able to view the incident from afar and established that everything was under control.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed the lone crew member of the yacht was uninjured and returned safely to shore.

Crews will return to the scene at high water to help recover the vessel.