Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week as temperatures soar

Residents across Moray and the Highlands will be reaching for their shorts and shades next week when temperatures hit 20C.

After a rather gloomy Easter weekend, places like Aviemore and Inverness are expected to get warmer than Barcelona and Rome on Monday and Tuesday.

Locals will be able to bask in the sunshine, while – to the misfortune of Parisians – the French capital will be plagued by “light rain showers” mixed with a “gentle breeze”.

Closer to home, Aberdeen will also miss out on the warm spell.

Temperatures are likely to remain between 8C and 12C for the city and much of Aberdeenshire, including the Stonehaven and Peterhead areas.

Aviemore is certainly the place to be on Monday, with the Met Office predicting temperatures of 20C, while Inverness and Tain could experience highs of 18C.

Daffodils and blossomed trees in Elgin and Lossiemouth will also dazzle in the April sun, with the mercury sitting at 17C and 19C respectively.

Aboyne appears to be the only town in the north-east to strike it lucky on Monday when locals will be able to enjoy a bright and sunny day with temperatures of 19C.

Minimum and maximum temperatures on Monday and Tuesday:

Aviemore: Minimum 6C; maximum 20C

Inverness: Minimum 9C; maximum 18C

Tain: Minimum 9C; maximum 17C

Nairn: Minimum 10C; maximum 16C

Fort William: Minimum 9C; maximum 18C

Wick: Minimum 9C; maximum 12C

Elgin: Minimum 9C; maximum 17C

Lossiemouth: Minimum 9C; maximum 19C

Aberdeen: Minimum 8C; maximum 11C

Aboyne: Minimum 6C; maximum 19C

Peterhead: Minimum 8C; maximum 12C

Stonehaven: Minimum 8C; maximum 12C

Braemar: Minimum 7C; maximum 15C