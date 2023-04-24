‘Our community is losing young, skilled people’: Housing project to repopulate Glengarry gets cash boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to build new affordable homes and woodland crofts to tackle a housing shortage in Glengarry has received a cash injection.

The Inverness-based charity the Communities Housing Trust (CHT) has been awarded £94,490.

The money comes from Highland Council’s community regeneration fund to help repopulation.

The trust and Glengarry Community Woodlands (GCW) have a shared vision to develop a community-led project in Lower Ardochy Forest.

Housing and land were highlighted as important issues during a community consultation in 2020.

What is being built?

In the first phase, CHT will provide two new woodland crofts with housing. They will also build four homes for affordable rent on 47 acres bought from Forestry and Land Scotland.

The new funding will allow the trust to develop a masterplan for the land. They are working with design team catoe/brown Architecture & Landscape Studio and engineers Cameron+Ross.

People who live locally or who can bring skills to the area will be prioritised for the new houses.

The homes and crofts will also be protected to ensure they are retained within the community when occupants change.

A community drop-in event is planned for May 27 in Glengarry Community Hall to view and discuss the initial plans.

CHT chief executive Ronnie MacRae said he is pleased the crucial repopulation project is moving forward.

“The model will demonstrate positive land use and stewardship in a way that benefits the environment, the local economy, and the ongoing sustainability of the area.

“We hope this becomes a beacon for what’s possible for other rural communities to look to.”

Following a community asset transfer from Forestry and Land Scotland in 2022, a neighbouring site owned by GCW will also provide four further woodland crofts.

Both sites will be managed as an integrated project with funding from the Scottish Land Fund for development work including a new woodland management plan.

Lack of housing holding back development

Ross Lynn, chairwoman of GCW, said: “The one issue that is holding back the development of our community is the lack of access to housing that people can afford to either buy or rent.

“Because of this issue, our community is losing young, skilled people, who we need to fulfil vital roles locally.

“So we are delighted to be working with the Communities Housing Trust and Woodland Crofts Partnership at Ardochy’’.

The new woodland crofts will be established with the support of the Woodland Crofts Partnership. This will bring the number applied for or registered by community groups to over 30.

Jamie McIntyre, from the Woodland Crofts Partnership, said: “Community groups are leading the way on the creation of woodland crofts but we need a lot more of them to satisfy the demand that exists.

“So we hope that this innovative approach of working in partnership with the Communities Housing Trust will help groups deliver that expansion.”

In November, GCW launched a share issue to raise £250,000 to build up to six forest cabins and shared amenity building near Invergarry.

Profits will be used for building woodland crofts and affordable housing as well as tackling a lack of employment.

