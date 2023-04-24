‘Appalling behaviour’: Donations stolen from Assynt Mountain Rescue Team collection box

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cash donations have been stolen from a collection box belonging to rescue mountaineers in Sutherland.

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) confirmed its donations box, located at Inchnadamph car park, was broken into this weekend, with thieves taking off with all the cash.

Rescuers posted a picture to social media showing the empty box and the scale of the damage as the padlock and front panel lay on the grass below.

Volunteers say the incident has come at a great cost as the MRT struggles to fund the group’s life-saving work due to rising costs, and a downturn in available funding.

Appalled local residents have rallied around to offer support to the group as it looks for new ways to bring in more donations.

A Just Giving page remains in operation under the team’s name.

The incident has been reported to the police.

‘This year we are already struggling’

On social media, the team wrote: “So sad to say our collecting box at the Inchnadamph car park has been broken into and all our generous donations were stolen. The police have been informed.

“We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our volunteer team. We couldn’t save lives without you.

“This year we are already struggling as we have lost some areas of funding, and costs are going sky high.

“Cash in boxes is great but we also have a Just Giving page. You can find this and other ways to support us on our webpage.”

Scores of supporters commenting on the post, describing the theft as “appalling behaviour”.

Thomas Janzen wrote: “What is going on with humans? Makes me sick.”

Sam Barber described the incident as “Absolutely despicable.”

Andy Ince wrote: “Appalling behaviour but sadly not such a surprise in our ‘me me me’ society.

“Such a contrast to Norway where the hut system relies on trust for hut fees and use of larder supplies by payment in a box. I believe even there they are now asking users to pay online for hut fees rather than money in a box.

“A stronger box construction may be a solution as any online/QR code option is less immediate and likely to result in fewer donations.”

People have suggested implementing QR codes, however, Assynt Mountain Rescue Team say this could be problematic due to limited mobile coverage in the area.