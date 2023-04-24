‘Appalling behaviour’: Donations stolen from Assynt Mountain Rescue Team collection box

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Appalling behaviour’: Donations stolen from Assynt Mountain Rescue Team collection box

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team said it was struggling to fund its life-saving work due to a lack of funding and rising costs.

By Michelle Henderson
Assynt Mountain Rescue Team say they are struggling to finance their life-saving work this year due to a loss of funding. Image: Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.
Assynt Mountain Rescue Team say they are struggling to finance their life-saving work this year due to a loss of funding. Image: Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.

Cash donations have been stolen from a collection box belonging to rescue mountaineers in Sutherland.

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) confirmed its donations box, located at Inchnadamph car park, was broken into this weekend, with thieves taking off with all the cash.

Rescuers posted a picture to social media showing the empty box and the scale of the damage as the padlock and front panel lay on the grass below.

Volunteers say the incident has come at a great cost as the MRT struggles to fund the group’s life-saving work due to rising costs, and a downturn in available funding.

Appalled local residents have rallied around to offer support to the group as it looks for new ways to bring in more donations.

Assynt Mountain Rescue Team confirmed in a social media post that donations have been stolen from their collection box after it was broken into by thieves. Image: Assynt Mountain Rescue Team.

A Just Giving page remains in operation under the team’s name.

The incident has been reported to the police.

‘This year we are already struggling’

On social media, the team wrote: “So sad to say our collecting box at the Inchnadamph car park has been broken into and all our generous donations were stolen. The police have been informed.

“We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our volunteer team. We couldn’t save lives without you.

“This year we are already struggling as we have lost some areas of funding, and costs are going sky high.

“Cash in boxes is great but we also have a Just Giving page. You can find this and other ways to support us on our webpage.”

Assynt MRT had fabulous weather for April team training today. With the lack of helicopter ground training we had to…

Posted by Assynt Mountain Rescue Team on Saturday, 22 April 2023

Scores of supporters commenting on the post, describing the theft as “appalling behaviour”.

Thomas Janzen wrote: “What is going on with humans? Makes me sick.”

Sam Barber described the incident as “Absolutely despicable.”

Andy Ince wrote: “Appalling behaviour but sadly not such a surprise in our ‘me me me’ society.

“Such a contrast to Norway where the hut system relies on trust for hut fees and use of larder supplies by payment in a box. I believe even there they are now asking users to pay online for hut fees rather than money in a box.

“A stronger box construction may be a solution as any online/QR code option is less immediate and likely to result in fewer donations.”

People have suggested implementing QR codes, however, Assynt Mountain Rescue Team say this could be problematic due to limited mobile coverage in the area.

