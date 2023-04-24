Yacht and crew rescued after suffering engine failure off the coast of Barra

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yacht suffered engine failure off the coast of Barra yesterday and had to be rescued, with both the RNLI and coastguard sent to help.

The yacht, named Eloise, had issues just to the south of Castlebay – Barra’s main settlement – at about 4.40pm.

A lifeboat from Barra Island Lifeboat Station was sent to the scene, while crew from Stornoway Coastguard were on standby to help

The yacht and crew were towed back to safety by the Spirit of the Hebrides boat, with the RNLI back at base by 7.15pm.