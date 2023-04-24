£7 million-plus boost for Aberdeen firm Verlume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

£7 million-plus boost for Aberdeen firm Verlume

Most of the cash is from the Scottish National Investment Bank

By Keith Findlay
l-r Scottish National Investment Bank investment director Robin Tayal and Verlume chief executive Richard Knox. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
l-r Scottish National Investment Bank investment director Robin Tayal and Verlume chief executive Richard Knox. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The Scottish National Investment Bank (Snib) has sunk £6.6 million into Verlume, the Aberdeen company focused on offshore battery storage technology.

Verlume chief executive Richard Knox hailed the investment as an “enormous step forward” for the firm.

An additional £600,000 has been raised via existing investors in the business, taking the total new cash injection to £7.2m.

the support from the Scottish National Investment Bank will allow us to continue to invest in our people, our technology and operational capabilities to deliver on our vision of being a global company at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Richard Knox, CEO, Verlume

Verlume’s flagship product Halo is a multi-use subsea battery storage system which reserves power generated from intermittent renewable energy sources like wind power.

The cutting-edge technology is said to significantly increase energy production efficiency by storing power and releasing it when required.

Verlume has identified offshore wind as a significant opportunity for growth.

As well as being able to increase overall energy output, Halo’s smart battery technology can also be used as a charging point for servicing vessels, sensor equipment and autonomous subsea vehicles.

Floating wind farm market potential

This means it can help reduce any carbon emissions associated with servicing and maintaining fixed and offshore floating wind farms.

Welcoming the bumper cash boost for the firm, Mr Knox said: “This is an enormous step forward as it will provide the funds necessary to execute significantly larger projects, which will in turn, grow the strength and diversity of our team.

“In the year that we are celebrating 10 years in business, the support from the Scottish National Investment Bank will allow us to continue to invest in our people, our technology and operational capabilities to deliver on our vision of being a global company at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Snib investment director Robin Tayal said: “Verlume has been at the forefront of energy transition since the company’s inception in 2013.

“The bank’s backing will allow them to scale-up and further transfer its considerable skills within the subsea sector into marine renewable energy.”

Mr Tayal added: “The investment further demonstrates our belief the north-east of Scotland can become a global power house in energy transition.

“Verlume will now be able to grow, attract new talent and play a crucial role in the Scottish, UK and international offshore wind supply chain.”

Snib, wholly owned by the Scottish Government, was set up to invest in business and projects to deliver long term, patient debt or equity investment “where the private market is failing to provide the support businesses and projects require to grow”.

The £600,00- fundraising among investors was managed by Edinburgh-based venture capital firm Par Equity.

Verlume was founded by Mr Knox and former engineering director Rob Cowman  in 2013 as EC-OG – which stood for East Coast Oil and Gas.

The company received £1.4m of Scottish Government/Scottish Enterprise funding during its start-up phase.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Local Business

Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Prof Alistair Kean is based at the new life sciences innovation centre.
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
The Princess Royal meets staff at the new innovation centre
Princess Royal opens £9.5 million innovation centre in Inverness
Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Serica Energy workers Alan Dalgarno and Brian Langton. Image: Serica Energy
Aberdeen oil and gas workers swap hard hats for hiking boots to raise thousands…
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
The MacDonald Arms in Tobermory is for sale. Image: Drysdale & Company.
What’s the story? New owner sought to revitalise Tobermory hotel
Recent planning approvals include a removation of Balmacara Village Hall and a car hire facility in Inverness
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
3
Man on oil rig
Unite reveals dates for ‘tsunami’ of unrest, with 1,350 workers readying to down tools

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]