Power lines plan: the case for and against

Plans for a major new power line from Caithness to Peterhead will lead to some “unavoidable” visual and landscape impacts, according to power company SSEN.

A £7 billion upgrade is planned to the transmission network to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It includes a new 400kV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly, and from Beauly to Peterhead.

A subsea connection from the Western Isles is planned to connect to Beauly via underground cables and a high voltage direct current converter station.

Three new 400KV substations are also earmarked for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

North plays a leading energy role

SSEN is seeking views on the proposals which have drawn major criticism from campaign groups and individuals along the planned route.

It is claimed the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites and that the consultation has been inadequate.

SSEN managing director Rob McDonald says 80 years on from the Hydro Electric Development (Scotland) Act, the north will again play a leading role in energy transition.

This will help tackle the climate crisis and deliver the UK and Scottish Governments’ net zero and renewable targets.

The plans will also “turbo-charge” the economy, said Mr McDonald. He says it will support tens of thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of investment.

However, he recognises the projects will have a local impact with overhead lines over 50m high.

Consulting with communities will help minimise the impact. It will allow infrastructure to be located as responsibly and efficiently as possible, he said.

“But we also need to be clear that some visual and landscape impacts will be unavoidable.

“Ultimately this infrastructure is necessary if the country is to solve the energy crisis sustainably.

“The challenge is delivering it in a way that works for the country and communities, which we are committed to doing.”

Communities have ‘had enough’

Communities B4 Power Companies was set up to fight the pylon plans.

One of its founders, Lyndsey Ward, said people have had enough.

“Communities have spent years fire fighting individual industrial developments in an attempt to protect the Highlands from greedy speculators.

“We are now fighting the big one and we are ready to do so.”

