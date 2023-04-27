Power lines plan: the case for and against

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Power lines plan: the case for and against

Necessary infrastructure or damaging industrial developments?

By John Ross
New power line plans are causing controversy
New power line plans are causing controversy

Plans for a major new power line from Caithness to Peterhead will lead to some “unavoidable” visual and landscape impacts, according to power company SSEN.

A £7 billion upgrade is planned to the transmission network to connect renewables projects and support the drive towards net zero.

It includes a new 400kV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly, and from Beauly to Peterhead.

A subsea connection from the Western Isles is planned to connect to Beauly via underground cables and a high voltage direct current converter station.

Three new 400KV substations are also earmarked for Beauly, Spittal and Loch Buidhe, in Sutherland.

North plays a leading energy role

SSEN is seeking views on the proposals which have drawn major criticism from campaign groups and individuals along the planned route.

It is claimed the planned line threatens historical, environmental and cultural sites and that the consultation has been inadequate.

SSEN managing director Rob McDonald says 80 years on from the Hydro Electric Development (Scotland) Act, the north will again play a leading role in energy transition.

This will help tackle the climate crisis and deliver the UK and Scottish Governments’ net zero and renewable targets.

The plans will also “turbo-charge” the economy, said Mr McDonald. He says it will support tens of thousands of jobs and deliver billions of pounds of investment.

However, he recognises the projects will have a local impact with overhead lines over 50m high.

SSEN is consulting on the planned power line

Consulting with communities will help minimise the impact. It will allow infrastructure to be located as responsibly and efficiently as possible, he said.

“But we also need to be clear that some visual and landscape impacts will be unavoidable.

“Ultimately this infrastructure is necessary if the country is to solve the energy crisis sustainably.

“The challenge is delivering it in a way that works for the country and communities, which we are committed to doing.”

Communities have ‘had enough’

Communities B4 Power Companies was set up to fight the pylon plans.

One of its founders, Lyndsey Ward, said people have had enough.

“Communities have spent years fire fighting individual industrial developments in an attempt to protect the Highlands from greedy speculators.

“We are now fighting the big one and we are ready to do so.”

