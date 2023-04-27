Opinion: Delivering a network for net zero and securing our future energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Opinion: Delivering a network for net zero and securing our future energy security

Eighty years after the hydro pioneers, the north will again play a pivotal role in energy transmission.

SSEN says the infrastructure is necessary to help solve the nergy crisis
By Rob McDonald, managing director of SSEN Transmission

The north of Scotland is home to some of the world’s greatest resources of renewable energy – our wet and windy natural resources have long played a leading role in powering our lives.

It was 80 years ago the great hydro pioneers transformed living standards in the Highlands and Islands, developing Scotland’s original renewable energy infrastructure.

Today, we face new and even greater challenges, and the north of Scotland will once again play a pivotal role.

The case for building a clean, affordable and secure homegrown energy system was already compelling but it has become even more so since the Ukraine War sparked an energy crisis.

Turbo-charging the economy

In response, the government made clear the need to accelerate progress on our clean energy targets. This includes building vital electricity transmission network reinforcements here in the north of Scotland.

These investments will also help turbo-charge the economy and support tens of thousands of jobs.

But while these projects are of national significance they also come with local impacts.

That’s why SSEN Transmission consults extensively with communities and the views we hear are factored into our plans, alongside key technical, environmental and safety considerations.

We would like to thank everyone who has provided their feedback to date and recognise the strength of feeling amongst some.

SSEN transmisson managing director Rob McDonald.

We are listening and are actively exploring alternative options to minimise and mitigate impacts.

But we also need to be clear that some visual and landscape impacts will be unavoidable.

Ultimately this infrastructure is necessary if the country is to solve the energy crisis sustainably.

The challenge is delivering it in a way that works for the country and communities, which we are committed to doing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Power lines plan: the case for and against
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Ban on disposable vapes being called for in Argyll and Moray
Badenoch and Strathspey's short-term let restrictions could start in June after local housing stock…
One strike and you're off the list: Highland Council to change housing points system…
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick teacher with 'voice of an angel'
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Coul Links: Objectors outnumber supporters 2 to 1 - but should the powers that…

Most Read

1
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…
Former Don Brian Irvine thrilled to see mean streak in the Aberdeen defence
Call for rethink on UK Government 10.1% whisky tax rise
Smaller in numbers - but Caley Thistle fans aim to raise roof at Hampden…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]