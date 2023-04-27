Opinion: Delivering a network for net zero and securing our future energy security

The north of Scotland is home to some of the world’s greatest resources of renewable energy – our wet and windy natural resources have long played a leading role in powering our lives.

It was 80 years ago the great hydro pioneers transformed living standards in the Highlands and Islands, developing Scotland’s original renewable energy infrastructure.

Today, we face new and even greater challenges, and the north of Scotland will once again play a pivotal role.

The case for building a clean, affordable and secure homegrown energy system was already compelling but it has become even more so since the Ukraine War sparked an energy crisis.

Turbo-charging the economy

In response, the government made clear the need to accelerate progress on our clean energy targets. This includes building vital electricity transmission network reinforcements here in the north of Scotland.

These investments will also help turbo-charge the economy and support tens of thousands of jobs.

But while these projects are of national significance they also come with local impacts.

That’s why SSEN Transmission consults extensively with communities and the views we hear are factored into our plans, alongside key technical, environmental and safety considerations.

We would like to thank everyone who has provided their feedback to date and recognise the strength of feeling amongst some.

We are listening and are actively exploring alternative options to minimise and mitigate impacts.

But we also need to be clear that some visual and landscape impacts will be unavoidable.

Ultimately this infrastructure is necessary if the country is to solve the energy crisis sustainably.

The challenge is delivering it in a way that works for the country and communities, which we are committed to doing.