Opinion: We want ‘just transmission’ and evidence of why power lines are needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Opinion: We want ‘just transmission’ and evidence of why power lines are needed

More turbines and will create an even bigger bottleneck

Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
By Lyndsey Ward, spokeswoman for Communities B4 Power Companies

Communities across the Highlands are responding to a rallying call to ‘just say no’ to SSEN and their horrific proposals for the region.

After years of being targeted by multinational wind developers they have had enough.

Communities B4 Power Companies has officially asked SSEN to provide evidence of need for these transmission lines and infrastructure.

Simply saying ‘because we say you do’ is not going to cut it anymore.

We want facts, figures and to see an overarching plan for the Highlands, Scotland and the UK because we don’t think the dots are being joined up.

‘All about money’

The Scottish Government’s own figures show that Scotland has enough wind power in the system to meet targets and double what OFGEM say will be needed by the winter of 2042.

Consumers are already heavily burdened on their energy bills by constraints (currently £1.4bn) that are paid to wind operators to switch off.

These transmission lines will serve even more turbines and will create an even bigger bottleneck as England doesn’t  have enough infrastructure to take it and will not for a decade.

This is all about money. It’s about SSEN increasing their shareholders’ investment by choosing the cheapest and most destructive environment-busting  ‘solution’ they could possibly have come up with.

Campaigners issued hard-hitting billboards against the power line plans

Communities want answers not mealy-mouthed platitudes. We are not stupid.  SSEN need to give us data that we can have analysed by independent experts.

In FMQs on April 20 2023 the first minister said: ‘This government will not steamroll, will not impose on ANY community a policy they are vehemently opposed to’.

We will hold him to that.

Ministers talk about ‘just transition’. We are demanding ‘just transmission’.

Communities have spent years fire fighting individual industrial developments in an attempt to protect the Highlands from greedy speculators.

We are now fighting the big one and we are ready to do so.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

SSEN says the infrastructure is necessary to help solve the nergy crisis
Opinion: Delivering a network for net zero and securing our future energy security
Volunteer escort John MacLeod with users Arlene Cowie (left) and Ella Donaldson before the journey home begins. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's a lifeline': New minibus helps Inverness charity's drive to meet growing demand for…
New survey: Need to tackle the stigma around social housing.
Highland Council scales back house building plans, blaming lack of land and high costs
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after 'Operation Bearskin' seized drugs worth £425,000
Lidl is on the hunt for new store locations in the north-east and Inverness. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen, Ellon, Stonehaven and Inverness in line for new Lidl branches
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Unfit' driver took too much anxiety medication after two house fires

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

May Day march
May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts 'for their children's future'
Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]