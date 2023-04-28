New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s opening anyway!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s opening anyway!

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym

A fitness firm is opening a new gym in Ellon – even though councillors voted to refuse permission.

Arena Strength and Fitness Gym lodged plans last year to create the facility inside an area of unused storage space to the rear of the Greens of Ellon grocery shop.

The proposal went before the Aberdeenshire Council in January.

Amid fears about parking and road safety, elected members voted to throw it out.

The new Arena Strength and Fitness Gym on Schoolhill Road will open next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym

So why is gym opening now?

But after a council systems blunder, the gym owners were issued with an “approval notice” giving them carte blanche to press ahead.

Since then, work on the Schoolhill Road gym has been taking place.

And Aberdeenshire Council has been left scrambling to correct the record.

The matter has now gone to the Scottish Government, with the local authority asking ministers to step in to revoke the permission.

OPENING UPDATE!!!It's with great pleasure and a thankful sigh of relief. Our passionate team has been working…

Posted by Arena Strength & Fitness Gym – Ellon on Tuesday, 18 April 2023

But despite this, the gym is scheduled to welcome its first fitness fans on Monday, May 1.

And it will open its doors this weekend to give residents a sneak peek of the new facility.

Why is gym opening anyway?

Prior to being voted on by elected members, the council’s planning department had recommended the scheme be approved.

This makes the gym’s owners “confident” the decision will not be overturned by the government.

The new gym in Ellon. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym

Eben van Wyk of Arena Strength and Fitness Gym said: “We have been issued with a revocation order, which we appealed.

“The council’s reasons for refusal are possible noise and increase in traffic, but both were addressed in the material evidence and ignored.

“The Environmental Health officer has visited the site and was satisfied with the noise reduction measures we have taken.

“The roads development department also had no issue with our application as per their report.

“However, should the reporter decide to support the revocation order, we can still appeal the council’s decision which we will do should that be the case.”

Aberdeenshire Council admits system blunder to blame

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman confirmed the approval notice had been sent by mistake.

She said: “The planning application for a gym on Schoolhill Road in Ellon was rejected by the Formartine Area Committee.

“However subsequently, due to a systems error, the applicants were issued with an approval notice.”

The new gym in Ellon. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym

The spokeswoman added: “The council has now applied to the Scottish Government for a revocation of the planning permission and we await further communication from the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division, as decision maker, to progress.”

All the latest planning stories

