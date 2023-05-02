Inverness Campus plan to deal with increased traffic, changes for two city centre restaurants and old Wick job centre could become a hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Campus plan to deal with increased traffic, changes for two city centre restaurants and old Wick job centre could become a hotel

The roads around UHI Inverness are currently a shared space for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians - but this could be about to change.

By Stuart Findlay
Inverness Campus roads are currently shared by vehicles and pedestrians. Image: Sandy McCook/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Inverness Campus roads are currently shared by vehicles and pedestrians. Image: Sandy McCook/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

It’s time for Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the Highlands.

Applications for a new restaurant and extension to an already successful one have been lodged in Inverness.

The city’s UHI campus is likely to soon have a new look in response to the growing amount of traffic at the site.

But first, we’re heading further north where plans for another new hotel are in the pipeline.

Wick job centre ready for a makeover

A former job centre in Wick could find a new lease of life as a hotel.

The building which housed the old Job Centre Plus in Girnigoe Street went under the hammer as part of a UK-wide property auction in 2020.

Listing it at a guide price of £60,000, SDL Auctions said at the time it would be suitable for conversion into a care home, hotel or residential accommodation.

The former Job Centre in Girnigoe Street, Wick. Image: Google

And sure enough, a fresh application to turn it into a hotel has been lodged by Yorkshire-based Rena Gulay.

A land ownership certificate included with the papers says it is now owned by Naheed Anjum Noor and Harris Noor, both of Huddersfield.

The 15,000 sq ft property has 20 car parking spaces.

Pavement changes at Inverness Campus

Plans for new pavements for pedestrians at Inverness Campus have been lodged.

The roads around UHI Inverness are currently a shared space for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

But an increase in traffic at the campus has regularly forced people onto the grass verges.

According to the planning papers, this has resulted in them being worn down.

And it has also convinced Highlands and Islands Enterprise, who is behind the application, to take action.

The grass verges have become worn down by walkers. Image: HIE

A statement said: “With an increase in vehicle traffic on the campus the existing shared surface will no longer provide sufficient pedestrian access across the site.

“This proposal seeks to fill in the gaps between existing pedestrian zones and provide safe pedestrian access across the campus.”

Alongside the road, there will be an approximately 7ft-wide pedestrian footpath separated from the road by a hedge strip.

Small timber fencing will also be put at some of the corners where vehicles have regularly breached the grass.

Inverness Campus has been a popular spot for walkers, runners and cyclists since it opened in May 2015.

Restaurant plans in Inverness

In Inverness city centre, two new proposals for restaurants have been lodged.

G&M Properties has applied to change the use of the former Shelter charity shop at 2 Drummond Street.

According to the papers, the former shop space will be linked by a staircase to an existing first-floor restaurant.

That restaurant is Lucky Bowl, the popular Chinese eatery at 25 Union Street.

The application appears, in essence, to be an extension of its premises.

Elsewhere, in nearby Lombard Street, Ignachio Reyes has put forward plans for a new sushi restaurant.

He plans to turn the former Bubble and Swirl coffee shop into Sushiness.

A statement said: “The application is for permission to operate a sushi takeaway.

“This will involve the preparation of fresh sushi rolls which will also include deep fried sushi. There will be no food consumed on the premises.”

The takeaway would be open from 12pm to 10pm in the summer season and 4pm to 10pm in the winter.

What else is happening?

In what is becoming a common theme in this planning update, a former church looks like it will find a new use as a home.

The Church of Scotland building in Dulnain Bridge is the subject of this latest trend.

Mr and Mrs DT Bush are behind the application, and have instructed Highland Architecture to act for them.

The former Church of Scotland building in Dulnain Bridge. Image: Church of Scotland

Sticking with Badenoch and Strathspey, planners have approved Highland Council’s own proposal to replacing its public toilets in Rothiemurchus, near Aviemore.

The local community council, Aviemore and Vicinity, has thrown its support behind the plans.

And lastly, a new footbridge will be built in Nairn train station.

Network Rail will replace the existing footbridge will have step-free access with lifts, making it more accessible for people with reduced mobility.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

